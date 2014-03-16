Chapman falls short in graduate, law school rankings

Chapman was unable to crack any of the top 50 lists of U.S. News & World Report’s annual graduate program rankings released March 10.

The graduate business program was unranked while the education graduate program received a numerical rank that was not published.

Chapman’s graduate physical therapy program was ranked 121 in 2012, the last time the magazine evaluated this particular area.

UC Irvine was the only university in Orange County to have multiple graduate school programs ranked among the top 50.

According to the U.S. News website, more than 1,300 graduate schools were evaluated based on “standardized test scores of newly enrolled students, opinions from experts on each program’s quality, acceptance rates and other criteria.”

Chapman’s law school fell 14 spots in the rankings, to 140.

Tom Campbell, dean of Chapman University’s Dale E. Fowler School of Law, told the Orange County Register that the way in which the rankings were compiled was extremely flawed.

“It puts a substantial amount of weight on what percentage of law school graduates have jobs,” Campbell said.

The number of attorney positions in California has continued to drop in recent years, Campbell said.

“Chapman graduates look for jobs in California,” Campbell said. “All California law schools from three years ago to now, declined in the ratings or did not improve. It’s unfair to all California law school graduates that (the U.S. News survey) does not take into account the employment situation in the state.”

According to the report, 48 percent of Chapman law school graduates obtain a job within nine months of graduation.

Chapman’s part-time law program was ranked 38.