Chapman introduces creative industries minor

A new minor that examines how sports, tourism and media shape cultures will join the Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences next fall. The minor is broad, covering at least 16 career fields – including journalism, fashion, music and tourism.

The minor will explore how people across the world use their creativity to solve societal problems, said Patrick Fuery, the dean of Wilkinson College.

Fuery said that the study of creative and cultural industries is prominent at universities in Europe, Australia, New Zealand and China, where schools offer minors, majors and master’s degrees in studies related to the industry. Despite the fact that the U.S. is the second-most creative country in the world, according to a 2011 study by the Martin Prosperity Institute, there are few creative and cultural industry studies programs in the U.S., Fuery said.

But the industries that do exist can be lucrative – the creative economy’s output in Los Angeles in 2015 was $190.3 billion, according to a 2017 report by the Otis College of Art and Design. Fifteen percent of all private wage and salary workers in the Los Angeles region work directly or indirectly in the creative industries, the study found.

“We want to create a Californian-specific model of this minor to study (and expand on) the creative culture here … the creative industry in California is a massive part of the state economy, as Los Angeles represents a really interesting case study on how the industry within this state has a global reach.”

In 2013, the United Nations Development Programme released a 350-page document that showed how creative industries introduced economic sustainability, especially in economically depressed communities.

“(Because) those studies make up the creative industries, we wanted to include as many as we could,” Fuery said. “We want this minor to be student-driven and student-led, so we’re leaving the (pathways) open and invitational.”

Terry Flew, an assistant dean in the creative industries faculty at Queensland University of Technology, wrote a book in 2012 titled “The Creative Industries: Culture and Policy.” His study states that the creative industries took form in 1997, when the British government acknowledged that an unrecognized component of the economy was creativity.

Creativity involves factors from television, gaming, tourism, and art galleries or museums. Because of this, the British government created academic offices relating to the studying of this field. From then on, the study began to spread globally, with other nations in the European Union adopting the study to help advance their own economies.

“(A British study) found that these (elements contributed to) very large parts of the economy, employing a large sector of the population (to it as a result),” he said.

The minor was created to help students find more internship and career opportunities and will link students with creative industry workers, as well as companies. The university will also invite speakers and conduct round tables with professionals for networking.

“(The minor is intended to) create a pathway so that students can actually go into and experience the creative industry they are most passionate about,” Fuery said.

Despite the minor covering an array of subjects, it is 21 credits, which Fuery said is the standard number at Chapman.

“It’s a very broad minor, so it’s tough to have a focused opinion,” said Brendan Forde, a junior digital arts major. “Granted, there are some companies that deal internationally, so it makes sense for people pursuing that employment to take this minor.”

Plans to build the minor began when Fuery and other faculty spoke with European Union representatives in 2016 to discuss its implications and how it could be applied to Chapman. Fuery said that Wilkinson received a $200,000 grant from the European Union that helped host the conferences.

“We had experts in the creative industry from many different countries (come to the conferences), including England, France, Spain and Denmark,” Fuery said. “Some people talked about digital humanities … virtual reality … (and) technology in fashion. It was focused on different aspects of the creative industry (so that dialogue about creative industries would take place in the U.S.).”

Fuery is working with other professors who will teach courses in the minor, including Jamie Larkin – an incoming professor from the University of London who originally worked in museum studies and with digital archives – Stephanie Takaragawa, a Chapman sociology professor, Susan Paterno, the director of the journalism program and Michael Wood, a world languages and cultures professor.