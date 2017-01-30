Chapman professors sign petition against President Trump’s executive order

Three Chapman professors are among thousands of U.S. faculty members who have signed a petition against President Donald Trump’s immigration executive order issued Jan. 27.

The petition asserts three main points: that the order is discriminatory, harmful to the national interests of the U.S. and “imposes undue burden on members of the community.”

The petition has been signed by more than 7,000 professors from different universities across the U.S., including three Chapman professors – English professor Ian Barnard, physics professor Justin Dressel and economics professor Jared Rubin.

The executive order seeks to disallow travelers from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Somalia, Yemen, Sudan and Syria from entering the U.S. for a 90-day period, and suspends the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program for 120 days. The petition states that the conditions of the suspensions “make it very likely that this (executive order) will turn into a permanent ban.”

Follow The Panther as we continue reporting on this story.