Chapman revises emergency plans

Fires, shootings and earthquakes all have one thing in common: they are potentially life-threatening emergencies that can happen anytime and anywhere.

In light of the Oct. 9 brush fire, the Oct. 1 Las Vegas shooting and the ongoing threat of a California earthquake, Public Safety and the administration are revisiting emergency plans.

Dave Sundby, the director of residence life and first year experience, said that the school is “revisiting and revising” its preparedness for an active shooter.

“In wake of the Las Vegas attacks, we are working with Public Safety to identify potential sniper risk locations on campus,” Sundby said. “Through that, we can further what we can do to inform students of safety resources.”

Chapman’s emergency plan now consists of placing an emergency in one of four categories, based on how severely it impacts Chapman or its surrounding area.

The brush fire that started in the Anaheim Hills area Oct. 9 was considered a “Limited Impact, Community” scenario. In this case and others like it, university officials work with local authorities to direct students to resources that they may need. A “Limited Impact, Community” scenario would also affect Orange residents, which means that Chapman could use county-provided evacuation centers and resources.

An example of a “Large Impact, Community” emergency is a damaging earthquake, Sundby said. In this event, students would be notified through alerts and by the administration about community resources, where they should go and what buildings were potentially damaged. An example of a “Large Impact, Chapman” scenario is an emergency, like a gas explosion or a water main break, that causes extensive damage to the school.

“Like a fire, this would be a community-wide scenario, so we would work with local authorities,” Sundby said. “We would also assess what campus operations would need to be shut down, if not campus operations all together.”

Six faculty members attended a seminar hosted by the Fire and Life Safety and Public Safety departments Oct. 20, discussing how to respond to an active shooter on campus. The low turnout at the event, which was open to the entire Chapman community, was not surprising to Public Safety Officer Rick Gonzalez.

“I have done this seminar at several other schools, and the attendance has been very similar,” Gonzalez said.

The event was advertised in Dean of Students Jerry Price’s weekly email announcements and the Chapman events calendar, but some students, like junior public relations major Katherine Shields, didn’t hear about it.

“If I had known, I still wouldn’t have gone because it’s not something I would prioritize,” Shields said. “If an active shooter did come on campus, I would run. What else can you do?”

Fire Life and Safety Manager Mark Davis said that the tools presented at the event were not just applicable to an active shooter.

“This information can be used in cases such as a fire or earthquake, and we cannot be under the impression that an emergency could never happen here,” he said.

In any emergency, Chapman’s safety protocol includes using Panther Alerts, a system that informs students and staff of emergencies through text messages, phone calls and emails, contacting outside departments and providing the campus with resources and information.

The details of the plan depend on the emergency. For example, in the event of an active shooter on campus, Public Safety would rely on the Orange Police Department, because Public Safety officers are unarmed.

“The Orange Police Department would be dispatched to campus, and would be met by Public Safety officers who would give them plans of every building, master keys and access cards to reach all areas,” Davis said. “Time is so relevant, and officials will need to act quickly.”

All students need to be informed on active shooter protocol, which is to “run, hide and fight,” Davis said. Since the department is currently revisiting the emergency protocol, Fire Life and Safety is encouraging the Chapman community to register for Panther Alerts, Panther Alerts would also be used during a fire emergency to inform students of updates and resources.

“I understand why preparations are being made to be ready for an active shooter, but I don’t necessarily agree with the conversation coming out of it,” Shields said. “I feel safe here at Chapman, and I think we should be talking about mental health and preventing an emergency like this, not solely preparing ourselves for the worst-case scenario.”

Few changes are going to be made to Chapman’s response to wildfires because they can be subjective and change course quickly, Sundby said. If students were to be evacuated, the school would work with the surrounding community and the state to relocate students, he said.

Residence Life provides a more a complex challenge, because about one-third of undergraduate students live on campus, Sundby said.

“Moving students, as well as keeping them and their parents informed, can be challenging,” Sundby said. “We do our best to answer phone calls and respond to emails, but we recommend that students think about what they would do in the event of an emergency.”

Times have changed and Chapman students can’t deny the possibility of an emergency, Gonzalez said.

“We have to change the mindset of what being in an emergency means,” Gonzalez said. “If you are in a situation and someone has been shot or injured, you become the first responder. It is up to all of us to be as informed as possible.”