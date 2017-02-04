Chapman Studios West opens with new documentary center

Documentary students now have a building to work on and edit films at Chapman Studios West, which was completed in early January and houses the Dhont Family Documentary Center.

Cinematography professor Bill Dill said that the expansion was necessary because the student and faculty population at Dodge College has grown so large.

“Because we outgrew (Marion Knott Studios) so fast, we ended up losing a lot of that space for meetings and gatherings, which is very important,” Dill said.

Renovated from a previously existing prop and costume house called Gothic Moon, Chapman Studios West has amenities such as editing equipment, screening equipment, a sound stage, additional classrooms, a high-quality screening facility, and even a kitchen. The building is located beyond the Marion Knott Studios, past the train tracks on Palm Avenue, and is the product of a $3.6 million donation from the Dhont Family Foundation in 2012.

For freshman news and documentary major Alexa Cha said that the new center gives her more tools to explore the documentary aspect of the major.

“I just think since it’s news and documentary as one major, and if you want to focus on documentary, you feel a little bit alone because you have to take a lot of news classes first,” Cha said.

Even students more interested in news as an emphasis, such as freshman news and documentary major Dedee Droege, acknowledge the need for this center.

“I feel very taken care of already, but there’s not much focus on doc as an emphasis,” Droege said, “And since the news program is older, and documentary is new, I think the school is trying to make them equal.”

In fact, Droege sees separating documentary classrooms from news classrooms as an educational benefit.

“Because documentary is a growing thing and trending on Netflix, documentaries are now a story and three-part narrative,” Droege said. “It’s basically a film, and documentary should be an emphasis of film production instead.”

Some faculty also see it important that students are allowed to focus on their specific cinematic interests.

“Dodge is absolutely teaming up with students with many disciplines, so it’s good for students to identify with their specific discipline,” said documentary film professor Sally Rubin. “Certainly, the documentary students are really excited to have a space that feels like ours. Before, we just kind of fit into whatever classrooms we could find.”

Although Chapman Studios West is open for some classes, the building is still in the construction process.

“It was just completed in January,” Rubin said. “In fact, that was only one phase of the construction, there’s still some work going on in the building.”

“We seem to have an expanding enrollment in the film school in general,” Dill said. “And (Chapman Studios West) gives us some tools, and any time you have more tools you have opportunity.”