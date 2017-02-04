Chapman study analyzes why many millennials are leaving Orange County

Housing prices are rising in a period of low increases in income, which could be contributing to why millennials are leaving Orange County in such large amounts, according to a study published in October by the Chapman Center for Demographic and Policy.

Presidential fellow Joel Kotkin and adjunct faculty member Marshall Toplansky, the authors of the study, said that millennials make up roughly 26 percent of Orange County’s population, but also make up half of those leaving.

“When Joel and I ask our students to raise their hands and tell us which of them are planning to stay here in Orange County, a surprisingly small portion of them raise their hands and say they are,” Toplansky said.

A 2016 report by President Emeritus Jim Doti indicates that Orange County has lost 16.3 percent of high-paying information jobs since the beginning of the recession, versus an increase of 4 percent for California as a whole.

“Part of the problem is that jobs that are interesting from a professional perspective are not as prevalent in Orange County as they are elsewhere,” Toplansky said. “And the other is this housing issue; it’s a really expensive place to be, where places like Texas are less expensive.”

The Orange County Register reported in July that, according to real estate data firm CoreLogic, the median price for a home in Orange County was $657,500 in 2016. The Register also reported that, according to real estate data firm Reis, Inc., the average rent for an Orange County apartment was $1,753 a month in 2016.

Given that a high cost of living will likely remain a part of Orange County’s economic landscape in the future, Kotkin and Toplansky said that Orange County’s future prosperity depends on how well it can create well-paying, high value jobs in promising fields, like business services, technology and design.

“If you put it in medical terms, what we did was a diagnosis,” Kotkin said. “Now we’re trying to figure out a treatment regime. It’s an opportunity for Chapman to be an intellectual leader in the future of Orange County. Cross-fertilization is our great opportunity. We’re a relatively small school. Interdisciplinary things happen. Chapman has the possibility of melding business, technology, arts and communications together.”

However, some Chapman students are not convinced by future projections.

“I want to go into publishing,” said senior creative writing major Peggy Wood. “I think I have a better chance in Los Angeles.”

Some students have found jobs locally that they are passionate about and aren’t planning to leave Orange County anytime soon.

Alexa Marcil, a ‘15 alumna, graduated with a degree in creative writing and now works managing digital imaging and photoshoots at Hurley International, headquartered in Costa Mesa.

“I never thought I’d be doing this, but I love it,” Marcil said. “I didn’t want to leave, and I was lucky because I didn’t have to.”