Chapman’s romaine lettuce E. coli free

Chapman’s food services company Sodexo stopped purchasing romaine lettuce that may have been from Yuma, Arizona, and could be contaminated, in wake of a recent E. coli outbreak in that region.

Since April 2, Sodexo has begun purchasing its produce from FreshPoint, a produce distributor that sells romaine lettuce exclusively from California, Eric Cameron, the general manager of Sodexo, wrote in an email to The Panther.

While officials from the Food and Drug Administration haven’t yet determined the reason for the contamination, the lettuce has sickened at least 98 people in 22 different states, including 16 in California, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Symptoms of E. coli include diarrhea, vomiting and severe stomach cramps, according to the CDC. If left untreated, E. coli exposure can lead to kidney failure and death.

Rick Nargi, the district manager of Sodexo, said Sodexo was immediately alerted of the E. coli outbreak by its food safety team. He declined to disclose the vendor that sold the potentially contaminated romaine.

“We have a robust food safety department and we were alerted immediately,” Nargi said. “We checked our stock. We had one vendor that had (romaine from Yuma) in their (stock), but we did not have any products delivered (to Chapman).”

Romaine lettuce is still being served in the Randall Dining Commons, at SubConnection and at Qdoba, since Chapman’s supply is not contaminated, Nargi said.

“If they’re serving us romaine, I assume Sodexo knows (what they’re doing) and that they’re not putting our lives at risk,” said Anna Platek, a freshman creative producing major. “Ain’t nothing’s gonna stop my romaine consumption.”

While there have been no reported deaths from the outbreak, one New Jersey victim has filed a federal suit against Panera Bread, where she claims ate the contaminated lettuce and suffered symptoms of E. coli, according to The Washington Post.

Because 53 percent of those contaminated with E. coli-related illnesses have been admitted to the hospital, according to The Washington Post, the CDC has issued a statement advising against consuming romaine lettuce from Yuma or any unknown region.

The effects have spread across 22 states because the majority of romaine lettuce sold around the U.S. was grown in Yuma from the winter to early spring season, according to USA Today.

“We do track everything that we purchase and our teams prevent (contaminated products) from getting (served to the public),” Nargi said.

Katie Takemoto contributed to this report.