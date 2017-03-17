The ChapTones competes but does not place in college a cappella semifinals

Chapman’s a cappella group, The ChapTones, competed March 11 in the southwest semifinal of the International Competition of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCAs) for the first time, but did not place in the competition, said club president Natalie de Kozan.

De Kozan, a junior psychology major, said that preparing for this competition was different from quarterfinals, because the group had gained a new sense of confidence after competing at the quarterfinal, in which the group won first place Feb. 4.

“I think that leading up to it we weren’t as nervous, but then when we actually got there and saw how talented everyone was, we were pretty nervous,” De Kozan said.

At the same time, De Kozan said, it was more stressful because the group had never advanced that far in the ICCAs. She said the group hired one of the judges from a previous competition to help improve choreography.

Though The ChapTones did not qualify for the finals in New York City, de Kozan said that with the rate at which the group has progressed over the last three years, she thinks that the club could qualify in the future.

Avery Roberts, a freshman vocal performance major, credits The ChapTones’ success to the group’s close-knit relationship. Because the club is newer, Roberts said he looks forward to the group growing even stronger next year because it doesn’t have any seniors graduating.

“For the juniors in the group who have been around since the beginning, this is so exciting, because it’s a culmination of the growth they’ve seen,” Roberts said. “And then for the freshmen, it’s really exciting, because we’re already here, and we’re just getting started.”

The ChapTones competed with the same set of songs as it did at the quarterfinal: a mashup of “Roses” by The Chainsmokers and “End of Time” by Beyonce, “Behind These Hazel Eyes” by Kelly Clarkson and “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

The University of Southern California’s Los Angeles ScatterTones placed first in the semifinal, and will represent the southwest at the April ICCA finals in New York City. ScatterTones Chairperson Maeve Riley said that the group was impressed with with the progress The ChapTones has made.

“It was wonderful to see a new group come into the competition with so much grace and confidence. It just goes to show that with the right group of people you can go far. We can’t wait to see what they do next,” Riley told The Panther.

Ten a cappella teams from California, Arizona and Texas competed in the semifinals. The top three scoring teams are the only ones announced, so The ChapTones doesn’t know its scores or where it placed.

De Kozan said Chapman’s four a cappella groups plan on hosting a concert together in April, and that The ChapTones will host its own concert later this spring.