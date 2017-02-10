ChapTones wins first place at collegiate a cappella quarterfinal

Chapman’s a cappella group ChapTones sang its way to first place Feb. 4 in the Intercollegiate Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA) southwest quarterfinal, which qualifies the group to compete in the ICCA semifinals in March.

Jordan Decker, a junior film studies major and member of ChapTones, said that winning was so exciting that the encore seemed to last forever.

“It’s one of those moments in life that literally slows down because of how great it is,” Decker said.

Seven college a cappella teams competed at this quarterfinal and two will advance, but nearly 500 teams from nine regions in the U.S. and the U.K. compete in the ICCA from January to April.

Teams make video submissions in the hopes of being invited to the quarterfinals, and then the competition moves into the semifinal and final rounds. ChapTones submitted its video in October 2016 and found out that it would be going to the quarterfinals, located at the University of California, San Diego in November.

Competitors are judged on their vocal performance and choreography by a panel of three to five judges. The ChapTones earned 384 points, winning by a sizable margin of 46 points over Mt. San Antonio College’s Fermata Nowhere. Another Chapman a cappella group Men of Harmony also competed.

Avery Roberts, a freshman vocal performance major, was awarded Best Arrangement for his interpretation of Kelly Clarkson’s “Behind These Hazel Eyes.” Groups typically perform two up-tempo songs and one ballad to fill the 12-minute time allotment, but the ChapTones members opted to distinguish themselves by challenging this guideline.

“We decided to take an existing up-tempo song and turn it into a ballad,” Roberts said. “That makes something really interesting where you still have the intensity and the cool melody of a faster song, but you look into the lyrics and actually express everything that’s going on in the emotion of the song.”

Stephanie Caress, a junior music and strategic and corporate communication major, is the group’s music director. She arranged two songs: a mashup of “Roses” by The Chainsmokers and “End of Time” by Beyonce, and the group’s closing song, “Bang Bang” by Jessie J, Ariana Grande and Nicki Minaj.

ChapTones was founded in 2014 and has 17 members, each of whom agreed that this win is the group’s biggest achievement.

“I think that what set us apart was that we all looked like friends just having fun,” said ChapTones president Natalie De Kozan.

The group rehearsed for seven hours a week during interterm and about three hours each night leading up to the competition.

The ChapTones compete in the ICCA southwest semifinals at the University of California, Los Angeles in March. If it is one of 10 teams that qualify, ChapTones will attend the finals in New York City in April.