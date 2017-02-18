Checking in with the president: Annabell Liao talks this year’s initiatives

Annabell Liao has been the president of student government since May 2016. At the beginning of the school year, The Panther sat down with Liao to see what her goals were for the year and how she planned to accomplish them. After more than six months in office, Liao’s initiatives this year include hosting a neighborhood dog day, distributing a survey about the structure of student government and attending Neighborhood Advisory Committee meetings.

Neighborhood relations

Student government has been criticized in the past for a lack of student representation at Orange City Council meetings, including when former Student Government President Josh Nudelman was absent from the meeting during which the plan to amend the “party ordinance” was initially introduced.

In August, Liao told The Panther that she hoped to improve community relations by hosting events for students and residents, as well as attending Neighborhood Advisory Committee meetings and Orange City Council meetings.

More than halfway through her term, Liao said that she has been to every Neighborhood Advisory Committee meeting this year, and sends representatives to city council meetings when the pre-published agenda mentions the university.

Liao also hosted “Chapman Dog Day” in November, an event in which residents were encouraged to bring their dogs to the Aitken Arts Plaza in front of the Musco Center to socialize with Chapman students. About 250 people attended.

The number of Chapman-related noise complaint calls has decreased slightly since last year, but Liao doesn’t think that the work is over.

“Each year, our students graduate and new students come in, and the education process has to start all over again,” Liao said. “I think one of the things that worked well this past year is when we had officers taking preventative steps to let students know ahead of time about the different policies in place and possible consequences.”

Increasing transparency in elections

In August, Liao also expressed a desire to increase student government transparency. She was elected to office when then-junior Austin Kernan was removed from his position as president-elect after he was caught embezzling money from his fraternity.

Student government has held two special elections so far this year, after six senators and Director of Elections Chris Nelson resigned from their positions over the course of fall semester.

Liao said student government has since passed an amendment to implement a term requirement. The requirement mandates that students must be available for both fall and spring semesters – or whatever the remainder of the term is – in order to be eligible to run for office.

“The changes and work that I hope to see happen would be in laying the groundwork to have as effective of an organization for the following year as possible,” Liao said.

Student government is also distributing a survey to get student feedback on the structure of the senate. The survey asks students to choose how many senators they would like to see in certain positions. There are currently 29 senators in office, and Liao said that for any changes made, there would have to be a 20 percent approval rating from the student body.

One change Liao would like to make has to do with student organization senators. Rather than the current three student organization senators working with all student organizations, Liao said she’d like to divide the work between them so that senators are only responsible for dealing with certain clubs.

“We want to have communication going both ways, and having more organizations feel like they can reach out to and get in touch with their senators,” Liao said. “We also want senators to be more in touch with their constituents.”

Communication with students

At the beginning of her term, Liao told The Panther that she didn’t agree with how student government passed the smoke-free campus initiative.

Liao said that this year’s senate structure survey is being distributed in a different way than the smoke-free campus survey – although both were circulated via Dean of Students Jerry Price’s weekly announcements email.

“This time, we’re having senators reach out to their constituents, so hopefully we are getting slightly more randomized feedback,” Liao said. “We’re making sure that we’re getting it from all of the different parts of the student body.”

Liao said that some of the feedback she’s received has indicated that students aren’t aware of who their senators are and how to contact them. In August, she told The Panther that one of her goals was to increase the amount of open forums between students and senators.

This year, Liao said, student government has hosted two open forums, one for students to meet their senators and one for students to ask senators questions or express concerns.