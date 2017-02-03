From coffee to hiring refugees, former Starbucks president speaks at Chapman

Howard Behar, the former president of Starbucks Corp., discussed coffee, leadership skills and hiring refugees during a talk in Argryos Forum Feb. 2.

Beha spoke to students about how to achieve their goals by sticking to their values, and also mentioned Starbucks’ plan to hire 10,000 refugees by 2018.

“There’s no balance when it comes to values,” Behar said. “Starbucks is about serving people. We get

chastised. There’s already 13,000 people that have a signed a petition to not go to Starbucks. I’d be willing to accept that, and (Starbucks CEO) Howard Schultz was willing to accept it. He knew what was going to happen.”

Starbucks announced its plan to hire refugees in the 75 countries around the world where it does business two days after President Donald Trump signed an executive order that requires U.S. border officials to turn away travelers from seven predominantly Muslim countries for 90 days.

During the talk, which was put on by the Career Development Center and leadership studies program, moderator and leadership professor Mark Maier that Starbucks has a history of being outspoken on social justice issues. As of Feb. 2, Starbucks has hired 8,800 veterans since 2013, according to Starbucks.

“Starbucks provided domestic partner benefits long before it was normal to,” Maier said.

Danielle James, a senior strategic and corporate communication major, has been going to Starbucks for a long time and admires its ability to tune into social issues.

“After the executive order was signed, I was shocked that our government was getting away with violating religious freedoms,” James said. “I praise Starbucks for their social responsibility because refugees are not something to be scared of. They are humans, striving for better lives for their families.”

Behar also spoke about his tactics for success. A strong principle that he credits is the six P’s, a term that he coined. The six P’s include purpose, passion, persistence, patience, performance and people – the latter being the most important one, according to Behar.

“We weren’t in the coffee business serving people,” Behar said. “We were in the people business serving coffee.”

Some students who attended the talk were interested by Starbucks’ ability to balance financial success and attention to social issues.

“What I found most interesting was how a company as huge and financially productive as Starbucks could still focus so strongly on values and the treatment of people,” said Stacey Zuppa, a junior biology major.

Behar said that he began working at Starbucks after reading its mission statement, which is “to inspire and nurture the human spirit,” a phrase that resonated with him so much that he adopted it as his own personal mantra.

“We hide too much about ourselves,” Behar said. “Acknowledge your insecurities, and learn how to get help.”