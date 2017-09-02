College of Educational Studies renamed following $10 million donation

Donna Ford Attallah, a ‘61 alumna and College of Educational Studies benefactor, gave a $10 million donation to add her name to the school.

This donation is considered a “legacy gift,” which means that it’s designated in Attallah’s will that the school will not receive the money until after Attallah dies.

“There’s no need to plan (what to do with the donation) because we want her with us for many years to come,” sad Margaret Grogan, the dean of the newly named Donna Ford Attallah College of Educational Studies. “What we are able to do now is name the college for her, and to make sure that all of our students and constituents know that this is the Attallah College moving forward, and what that means in the education environment.”

Attallah has donated $50,000 to the college annually since 2010, Grogan said.

Attallah has made several other individual donations, said President Daniele Struppa, including endowing the Donna Ford Attallah Teaching Academy and the director of church relations position and a professorship. Attallah also donated $1.5 million to the construction of the Attallah Piazza in 2007, so that it would be named after her late husband Fahmy Attallah.

There is no specific donation amount required in order to add a name to a college, Struppa said.

“Sometimes people come to us and say they want to name the school, and ask what amount would be necessary for the donation,” he said. “People express an interest and, in this case, make a donation specifically for a college, much like the Fowlers did for the (Dale E. Fowler) School of Law.”

Grogan sees this as an opportunity for the school to become more prominent.

“What (Attallah is) saying to us is that she believes in us, she wants to invest in us and our future, and that gives us the opportunity to get out on the stage of schools both nationally and internationally,” Grogan said.

Other than financial support, Attallah has been active on campus as a member of the university’s Board of Trustees, as well as speaking directly to students about her experiences.

“She always wants us to introduce her to students,” Grogan said. “Students love to sit and listen to her tell stories of what it was like when she was teaching, and she wants to hear what they’re doing.”

Lydia Edwards, a senior integrated educational studies major, has had personal experience with Attallah’s interest in students.

“I have a photo of me with Donna,” Edwards said. “It felt like I was posing with a celebrity. She is so sweet and nice to everyone she talks to and is honestly an inspiration for the students who want to become teachers.”

Attallah could not be reached for comment.