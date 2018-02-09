Construction continues on new 145,000 square foot science center 02/09/2018by Melissa ZhuangAdd Comment The Keck Center for Science and Engineering is expected to be completed in fall 2018. Photos by Melissa Zhuang The center will have physics laboratories will have long pathways so that students and faculty can conduct experiments that involve projectiles. One of the biology laboratories in the new center has mobile tables with stainless steel shelves. The construction of the building includes adding new stadium seats that will face Wilson Field. The center will have outside terraces on each floor. FacebookTwitterGoogleLinkedInRedditEmail
Leave a Comment