Cross-cultural center to open later this month, Career Development Center relocated

The Career Development Center (CDC) was relocated in November to make room for a new cross-cultural center, set to open later this month after more than a year of planning.

Previously located in Argyros Forum 303, the CDC has moved to 324 N. Glassell St., next to the Fowler School of Law.

The plans for the construction of the new cross-cultural center were officially approved in spring 2016, and the center is predicted to open in late February or early March after construction is complete.

The third floor in Argyros Forum is undergoing renovations, including a dividing wall that will create another room specifically for the cross-cultural center. AF 303 was originally a large room divided into several cubicles for CDC employees, including some faculty offices.

The center will be an open space with a common room and four meeting rooms divided by glass walls. Each room will have its own theme: African American, LGBTQIA+, Asian and Pacific Islander and Latino and Hispanic. Rooms will be open to any student or club to rent out.

Leti Romo, the assistant director of Cross-Cultural Engagement, told The Panther in September that different student groups around campus had weighed in on the center’s purpose.

“Cross-Cultural Engagement has intentionally reached out to different student organizations in an effort to start the conversation of how students can use the space,” Romo said. “Overall, it’ll be an opportunity to find community and conversations.”

Dean of Students Jerry Price said he and President Emeritus Jim Doti had worked to ensure the center would be open for everyone.

“We wanted a space that encouraged all students to be exposed to and interact with differences,” Price said.

Career Development Center Director Sally Jafari said that the move benefited her operation because the center can now offer resources that it wasn’t able to provide without the added space. The CDC’s new location is a combination of three remodeled houses.

“It’s just exciting to see that the students are finding us,” Jafari said, “They’re really actually excited about our new location and the new space.”

The Career Development Center is planning to host a grand opening for its staff during the spring semester.