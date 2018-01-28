Chapman plans to decrease freshman class size, increasing selectivity

Chapman plans to decrease the size of its incoming freshman class by 3 percent, Mike Pelly, vice president and dean for enrollment management, wrote in an email to The Panther.

This decrease will help Chapman maintain its growth plan of the incoming freshman class size, said Dean of Students Jerry Price. Price said that the university will stick with its original plan of “small growth,” regardless of the additional 120 students who enrolled last fall, exceeding the target enrollment goal by 7 percent.

The target enrollment goal for fall 2018 is 1,650 freshmen, which is 50 students more than last year’s target goal of about 1,600. As a result, Chapman will have a more selective application process.

“(The) acceptance rate should be lower because we have more applications this year and we plan to enroll fewer students,” Pelly said.

The number of applicants for fall 2018 has not yet been released. The acceptance rate is difficult to predict because it depends on the percentage of students who accept admission, Pelly said. This is known as the yield rate, which differs depending on the major and the geographical location of a student.

“Local students yield at a higher rate than out-of-state students, and film students yield better than other majors,” Pelly said. “So depending on the shape of the admitted class, the yield rate will vary.”

When estimating freshman class size, the yield rate is taken into consideration, but last year’s freshman class was larger than expected because the rate was higher than estimated, Pelly said.

This surge of applicants may be part of a growing national trend of increased enrollment across the nation. The U.S. Department of Education has reported an increase of 5.1 million college-enrolled students in American universities and colleges for fall 2017 compared to fall 2000, according to a study conducted by the National Center for Education Studies (NCES). This trend has been projected to increase in the coming years.

Last August, the University of California, Irvine, which is 14 miles from Chapman, also experienced an unexpected increase in its enrollment of at least 800 freshmen.

Last fall, Chapman had difficulty housing some of its own freshman class. Dorm rooms were converted from doubles to triples, and housing that was once reserved for upperclassmen was given to incoming freshmen. This was also the first year in which students who applied late could not be accommodated for housing.

“We assigned freshmen to Sandhu (Residence Center) for the first time, but now, knowing what happened this year, we’re going to build in a little bit more cushion (for housing),” Price said.

Chapman’s student government has advocated for the expansion of student facilities to accommodate more students, particularly with the recent increase in the size of the incoming freshman class Student Government President Mitchell Rosenberg, said. Similarly, student government has advocated to double the size of the fitness center.

Although Chapman has experienced an “unusual” influx of students in fall 2017, it did not have an impact on Chapman’s 14:1 student-faculty ratio.

“The ratio is important, and anytime we have an enrollment increase, we budget in the same student-faculty ratio,” Price said.

Farhan Khan, a prospective student who was attracted to Chapman’s student-faculty ratio, decided to apply under early action.

“Chapman is unique because it’s a small private school with an opportunity to build connections and perform better in classes,” Khan said.