Dogs play on Memorial Lawn at ‘Beta Theta Paws’

Dogs ran and played freely on Memorial Lawn April 13, for fraternity Beta Theta Pi’s event, “Beta Theta Paws,” to fight animal cruelty and other pet-related problems. The fraternity tabled in the Attallah Piazza throughout the week to sell T-shirts, calendars and giveaway prizes. All benefits went toward Animal Assistance League of Orange County.
Senior strategic and corporate communication major Brennan Reidy, left, and junior creative producing major Wyatt Giampa spread awareness about animal cruelty through their fraternity Beta Theta Pi, on Memorial Lawn April 13. Photo by Maya Jubran
Dogs were able to run and play freely on Memorial Lawn for “Beta Theta Paws.” Photo by Maya Jubran
Senior accounting major Caleb Singer helps his fraternity Beta Theta Pi spread awareness about animal cruelty. Photo by Maya Jubran
Fraternity members of Beta Theta Pi and other students gather in front of Memorial Hall with their dogs. Photo by Maya Jubran
