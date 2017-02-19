Economic diversity study analyzes income bracket for Chapman students

Sixty-four percent of students at Chapman come from families whose income is in the top 20 percent, and 9.6 percent of students come from families within the top 1 percent, according to a study on economic diversity published by The New York Times in January.

The study found that the median family income of a Chapman student is $149,800. Chapman’s median income was slightly lower than other midsize private universities in Southern California. In comparison, Loyola Marymount University’s median family income is $163,700 and Scripps College’s is $160,700.

President Daniele Struppa wrote in an email that he believes that Chapman has balanced socio-economic diversity because, while about 20 percent of students do not receive any financial aid, about 20 percent are also eligible for Pell Grants, available for low-income undergraduate students.

“It is not helpful to compare private institutions, which depend almost exclusively on tuition, with state institutions, where most faculty lines are paid by the state through taxpayers,” Struppa wrote. “Of course you would expect state institutions to have a better student socio-economic profile. Second, one needs to consider the regional location of a university. Chapman draws a significant number of students from Orange County, which is one of the wealthiest areas in the country. This, as well, skews the proportion of kids coming from the 1 percent.”

Although there are several factors that affect the economic diversity and mobility at Chapman, sophomore film production major Murphy Studebaker thought the results of the study were what she would have anticipated.

“I think with the cost of Chapman tuition, it’s not surprising,” Murphy Studebaker, a sophomore film production major, said. “Even though Chapman gives out a lot of scholarships, it’s almost impossible for low-income families to afford to send their kids here.”

Compared to 182 other colleges in California, Chapman ranked No. 11 in highest median parental income, 25th out of 71 highly selective private colleges, fourth out of the 11 colleges that compete within the Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and 92nd out of the 2,395 total colleges researched.

Arianna Ngnomire, a sophomore screen acting major, said the results of the study did not surprise her.

“I think up until recently, Chapman has focused on fundraising heavily, which in turn means they need to attract wealthier families for donations,” Ngnomire said. “I hope going forward, Chapman will burst the economic bubble they have created in Orange.”

The rankings are based on findings from The Equality of Opportunity Project, which investigated how income levels and economic class vary across private college campuses, and used millions of anonymous tax filings and tuition records from more than 2,000 American colleges and universities.

The study classified families in the top 1 percent as those who have incomes that total $630,000 or more per year, while families in the bottom 5 percent make about $20,000 or less per year.

“There’s really not a way to fix it with a privatized system of education, because then you have universities being run to make a profit rather than to serve their students and their communities, and their goal is to make money rather than to educate,” Studebaker said. “I don’t know how much money Chapman spends on cleaning its sidewalks, but I’m sure part of that money could go to benefit students that need financial aid.”

Struppa wrote that in comparison to other highly selective schools, Chapman’s demographics are very typical, and he noted that based on the statistics, students are likely to grow their income.

“Indeed, we rank between the 30th and 70th percentile in every category, except in upward mobility, where we rank in the 20th percentile, which indicates that we are actually doing a very good job in making it possible for our students to move upward in terms of income,” Struppa wrote.