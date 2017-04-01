Election to change senate structure sees low turnout

About 5 percent of the student body has voted in a constitutional election to restructure the senate, as of March 31, although 20 percent of the student body must vote by April 2 in order to amend the constitution.

The online ballot for the election closes April 2 at 10 p.m.

“For a constitutional amendment to be valid, 20 percent of the student body has to vote, because of course the constitutional change needs to be based on their voice,” Sophomore Class Senator Elliot Gardner told The Panther after senate meeting March 31. “It will be disappointing if we aren’t able to get it through, because I think it should pass. If we don’t get 20 percent, it will be a bummer for senate.”

Student government is proposing to change the senate structure, lowering the total number of senators from 29 to 16. If the constitutional amendment is passed, there would be one academic senator representing each school, compared to two now. There would be one senator for lowerclassmen and one senator for upperclassmen, instead of class senators for each year. There will also be five senators for student organizations instead of three.

The senate approved the proposed amendment at the March 3 senate meeting, after President Annabell Liao vetoed a previous similar restructure proposal because she didn’t think there was enough “deliberation over feedback that the students provided.”

Gardner said that if the voting percentage does not reach 20 percent, nothing will happen to the change in structure. Because senate elections are coming up, the senate will not have enough time to write a new proposal and hold another constitutional election.