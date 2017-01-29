Executive order may affect international students

Students were warned by the Office of Legal Affairs Jan. 27 to use caution when traveling if connected to any of the seven countries designated by an executive order signed by President Donald Trump that day.

The executive order requires U.S. border officials to turn away travelers from Syria, Iraq, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen for the next 90 days.

The email recommended that students from these countries refrain from traveling outside of the U.S. if they are already here, or try to return as soon as possible if currently outside of the country.

“At this point, the sober reality is that there’s not much that we can do to help,” said Dean of Students Jerry Price. “If there’s an executive order that says even people with a valid visa from these countries can’t get back in for 90 days, there’s little we can do.”

Chapman’s role in international students’ statuses is to verify their enrollment, eligibility to be in the U.S. and that they’re active students so that their visas are valid, Price said.

In response to the order, students like Safieh Moshirfatemi, a sophomore violin performance major, have planned a walk-out and protest against xenophobia scheduled for Feb. 1 at 11:40 a.m. in the Attallah Piazza. More than 1,000 students were invited to the Facebook event.

Moshirfatemi holds dual citizenship in the U.S. and Iran and has family members living in Iran. She hopes that the protest will bring affected students and their allies together.

“I feel very rejected by the U.S. and I feel very betrayed,” Moshirfatemi said. “It’s a very isolating feeling because as much as I have people around me who love me and want to support me, they don’t know what it’s like to have your family basically banned.”

The order also temporarily halts the U.S. Refugee Program for 120 days and indefinitely suspends entry for Syrian refugees. According to the Pew Research Center, Muslim refugees made up 46 percent of the 85,000 refugees who entered the U.S. in 2016.

Freshman news and documentary major Mariam Hirsi, who has family with Somali citizenship, said that she thinks the ban purposefully targets Muslims.

“There is no way around the xenophobic message because (Trump) does say that Christian refugees will be prioritized,” Hirsi said. “People who are trying to defend it are saying, ‘Oh, it’s not about religion, it’s about nationality,’ but I think it’s clear that this is condoning that kind of behavior.”

Hirsi said that she was confused about who specifically would be affected by the ban. She was thinking about traveling to Somalia with her family, but is now unsure if she will be able to.

The email from Chapman said that the executive order does not specify what it means to be from a country, and that “it may be best to interpret the term broadly to include passport holders, citizens, nationals (and) dual nationals.”

“The situation is changing by the hour,” Director of Global Education James J. Coyle wrote in an email to The Panther. “We have advised all our international students on student visas to not travel outside of the country.”

Moshirfatemi is reaching out to Chapman lawyers who specialize in refugee and immigration law in hopes that she may be able to compile resources to help fellow students.

“All I’m thinking right now is that yes, I’m Iranian, but I’m also human and I’m also a student at Chapman,” Moshirfatemi said.

Rebeccah Glaser contributed to this report.