Expansion, decrease in party calls discussed at community forum

Chapman expansion, including the university’s new 90,000-foot Center for Science and Technology, was one of the main topics of discussion at the Old Towne Preservation Association open forum April 12.

The meeting, which took place in the Orange Public Library, also covered the university’s promise to house more students on campus and a decrease in party-related calls.

Mayor of Orange Tita Smith voiced her concerns about Chapman’s plans for future expansion.

“The science building is way too big, too tall, and I do not want to see anything going up that tall on the eastern edge (of campus) again,” Smith said. “That boundary is not listed in the specific plan. I’m going to insist on no growth of Chapman east of Center Street.”

The Center for Science and Technology is expected to be completed in fall 2018 and replaces the Argyros Forum parking lot and tennis courts. The construction lot, which is located on Center Street, is also across the street from residential homes.

Many community representatives attended the forum, including Smith, Old Towne Preservation Association President Sandy Quinn, Chapman Vice President of Community Relations Jack Raubolt and Orange residents.

The Old Towne Preservation Association is a nonprofit that works to preserve Orange’s historic district.

Albin Gess, who has lived in Orange for 25 years, sees the university’s expansion as necessary.

“(Other Orange residents) just don’t want change,” Gess told The Panther. “They’ve been here a long time, and they want it to stay the way it was 40 years ago. It’s unfortunate for them, but change is inevitable. All we can do is try and direct the change.”

Despite the intention to expand the campus, Orange Police Department Chief Tom Kisela said at the forum that the number of calls to the police department and the severity of incidents, have decreased.

“A couple years ago, there were a couple parties in excess of 150 to 200 students, and we don’t see that anymore,” Kisela said.

Neighbors also said they have seen a decrease in noise.

“I hear stories that (students) do this and that, and I think those are just a few people that got a drunk and weren’t able to control themselves,” Gess said. “I don’t blame the whole student body for that.”

Quinn told The Panther that he thinks the issue of student conduct is in the process of being resolved.

“When you compare it with a year or two ago, it is substantially, measurably, positively much better today than it was,” Quinn said. “I think you can attribute (the decrease in police calls) to the party ordinance, but also the good work that administration has done to get the students to realize that they’re living in a neighborhood of families.”

Gess said that the educational campaign, as well as the ‘party ordinance,’ has made a difference.

The ordinance, which was passed in June 2016, enforces stricter punishments for the owners of homes that host multiple parties “There’s a house three houses down from me that has students in it, and there’s maybe four of five cars in front and they’re still quiet,” Gess said. “I see them come and go, but the only thing I hear coming out of that house is snoring at night.”

Another topic discussed at the forum was the university’s goals to house 50 percent of undergraduate students on campus. Currently, 38 percent of students – or about 2,340 – are housed on campus. The new West Residential Village, which is expected to be completed in 2020 or 2021, would bring that percentage up to 44.5 percent. The university is also planning to add on to Panther Village.

“Many of the residents wanted a lot more than 50 percent, but Chapman was very adamant that 50 percent was a goal that we felt was achievable over the next several years,” Raubolt said. “To come out and say a larger goal would not be accurate.”