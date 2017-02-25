Expansion and engineering: Struppa talks Chapman goals

Expansion, a new engineering school and first-generation students were among the topics President Daniele Struppa discussed at his first State of the University Address in the Musco Center for the Arts on Feb. 24 at 11 a.m.

During the address, Struppa proposed the new agenda for the upcoming five-year plan for the university, which includes adding a new school of engineering that will be included in the new science center building. A $45 million donation from Dale and Sarah Ann Fowler will fund the construction of the new school.

The School of Engineering would occupy 40,000 square feet of the 140,000 square foot Center for Science and Technology building, which is expected to be completed completed by fall 2018.

Approval from the Board of Trustees will take place in the fall, which will either confirm or deny the official establishment of the school, Struppa said.

The School of Engineering, if established, will continue the Fowler namesake on campus, as the Fowlers have officially donated $100 million – $55 million of which funded the Dale E. Fowler School of Law in 2013 – making them the university’s largest donors.

The university is also aiming to encourage first-generation college students to show their pride through the 1G campaign, Struppa said, in which students can wear a pin that reads “1G” to represent being the first in their family’s generation to attend college.

Struppa discussed Chapman’s plan to expand its on-campus housing, including the university’s purchase of a $6.5 million parcel of land behind Panther Village in December.

“Behind (Panther Village), we worked with the city and acquired this piece of land, and we want to build residence halls there,” Struppa said.

Junior theatre performance major Hannah Zickel agreed that the university should focus on the issue of student housing.

“It’s pretty important because students have trouble finding housing, so giving them the opportunity to live a little farther off campus is really cool,” Zickel said.

Other new additions to the university include the Lastinger Tennis Center, the cross-cultural center, a concept for a new residence hall by Marion Knott Studios and the Smith Center for Political Economy and Philosophy.

“It’s not just about the student, but what they do after that,” said Struppa. “The community here is welcoming, and we’ll welcome you and work with you.”

Struppa also said that this year is especially successful in terms of academics.

“This is the smartest incoming class in Chapman’s history,” Struppa said. “If you look at GPA, it was 3.71 this year. This is the highest we’ve ever been.”

The university has also received an increased number of applicants and higher graduation rate.

“We have 15,000 applications this year,” Struppa said, adding that this year brought the second most number of applications, behind 2014. “Students want to come here, but when they’re here, they stay – and when they stay, they graduate.”

Struppa also discussed the accomplishments of student-athletes.

“I know you are used to lacrosse results,” Struppa joked. “I promised myself I wasn’t going to do that, but they were the 2016 (Men’s Collegiate Lacrosse Association) National Champions, which is an incredible accomplishment.”

Sophomore business administration and accounting major Molly Mackris appreciated Struppa’s optimistic perspective.

“He seemed professional, but could incorporate humor, and all the donors and students loved that,” Mackris said.