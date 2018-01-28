Some First-year Foundations Courses move to specific colleges

Although there are no plans to restructure First-year Foundations Courses (FFCs), some are now housed in individual colleges, said Vice Provost Nina LeNoir. This is a departure from the typical FFC program, which offers courses in different disciplines, but doesn’t house them in specific academic departments.

FFC courses, a required component of Chapman’s general education program, are meant to enhance students’ critical thinking skills, according to the Chapman website.

“We’re working on encouraging (Chapman) colleges to own their own FFCs, meaning they will have an investment in the quality of these courses,” LeNoir said.

The pilot courses started with an FFC in the Dodge College of Film and Media Arts in 2016, and the most recent is being piloted in Wilkinson College this semester.

Although the classes are housed in specific colleges, they are still open to all majors, LeNoir said. She does not expect that all colleges will participate in the initiative because it’s not required.

Chapman conducted a spring 2016 survey among then-freshman students that asked for their thoughts on the courses. While results found that 68 percent of students were interested in the subject matter of their FFCs, some students have expressed a dislike of the requirement.

“It was kind of something that I had to do. It was really long and a bad part of my day,” said Julia Curry, a sophomore news and documentary major. “(The other students and I) worked together to just get by.”

Tyler Inafuku, an undeclared freshman, is also unsatisfied with the program.

“It felt like the goal was just to give you more knowledge in something that you’re interested in, but I don’t feel like I really gained anything with the experience,” Inafuku said.

Dean of Students Jerry Price said that FFCs are reviewed on a regular basis, but could not confirm what changes were made as a result of the most recent review.

LeNoir, who has access to course evaluations, declined to comment on the most and least popular FFCs, adding that it’s unlikely that changes will be made to the program.

“The faculty determined that a first-year seminar experience was an important part of a Chapman student’s education,” she said. “It helps to enhance a student’s critical thinking.”

Student Government President Mitchell Rosenberg, who helped facilitate the 2016 survey with then-President Josh Nudelman, said that feelings may have changed since the survey was conducted two years ago.

“What we did notice, is that FFCs are seen as being not on a fair playing field,” Rosenberg said. “Some courses require much more work than others, which can become frustrating to students.”