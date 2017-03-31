Gnash performs to 200 students at spring concert

More than 200 students gathered in the Aitkens Arts Plaza in front of the Musco Center Thursday night to watch singer-songwriter gnash perform his song “i hate u, i love u,” featuring Olivia O’Brien, which reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 in October.

The spring concert, hosted by the University Program Board (UPB), was the unofficial kick-off to his spring tour.

Gnash, a Los Angeles native, told The Panther he was excited to play new songs that had been released recently, such as “lonely again,” “i could change ur life” and “stargazing.”

“I’m putting songs out on Spotify or Apple Music and people are gravitating to them like crazy,” gnash said So now I’m able to play all those, but it keeps it feeling fresh because I just made the songs.”

UPB chair and senior theatre major Sam Schlernitzauer said 500 students reserved tickets for the spring concert. Last year’s concert, which featured musician Mikky Ekko, saw 98 ticket reservations in the Musco Center, which seats 1,044. It was also the first year that tickets were free.

Schlernitzauer said the event cost about $20,000 to organize.Most of the cost went toward hiring the talent, paying the production company to provide equipment and for extra security.

Because the show was on the lawn, students were able to bring blankets and sit or stand wherever they wanted. First-year graduate student Mrithula Arunkumar said she enjoyed the reaction from other students the most.

“Some of the students in the front know his songs, so these bursts of energy (from the audience) are cool to see because he’s a new artist to me,” Arunkumar said. “But I like the kind of music he’s doing.”

She said the UPB executive board has wanted gnash to perform since September, but didn’t have the budget to book him until early in this semester.

“A lot of time and effort has gone into it and for every UPB event I attend, it’s just seeing the student response, seeing that response knowing that all your hard work and all the time and labor that you put in is rewarded,” she said.

Natalie Snyder, the UPB Panther Nights director, said one of the hardest parts of coordinating the event was getting official approval from the Musco Center for the Arts to hold the concert on the lawn. UPB wanted to host the concert on the lawn because it made for a more relaxed seating arrangement.

The show opened at 8 p.m. with Goody Grace, a singer-songwriter from Manitoba, Canada. Grace told The Panther that he met gnash through their managers, and the two have been collaborating since.

Gnash came on at 9 p.m. and performed a few songs with Goody Grace, followed by his own set, featuring songs from his most recent extended play “us” as well as his newer singles.