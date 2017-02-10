Health Center sees large increase of students with flu symptoms after recruitment

Seventy students have been treated for the flu at the Health Center in the past two weeks, with a large increase the weekend after sorority recruitment, said Director of Student Health Jacqueline Deats.

“Almost every student affected wasn’t vaccinated,” Deats said. “Our first positive influenza case was on Jan. 9, but there was a sharp increase the weekend of the 30th, following recruitment.”

Chapman Panhellenic President Gabriella Chelini wrote in a statement to The Panther that there was no “significant increase reported” during the formal recruitment weekend, but that the Health Center told Panhellenic on Jan. 31 that there were more than 30 women reported to be ill after that weekend. The Health Center also notified chapter presidents, Chelini said.

“During rush, I was riding on such little sleep and such little food, but had such an adrenaline high. I didn’t even think about germs,” said freshman political science major Alexa Kehlbeck.

Sophomore creative writing major Taylor Gilley said that chapters were aware that people were sick, but didn’t know it was the flu until they were notified by the Health Center.

“Everyone was chugging Emergen-C and using Purell in between rounds, but that was pretty much it,” Gilley said. “During rush, everyone seemed healthy, and if they were clearly sick, we’d give them the day off.”

During last year’s flu season, 48 students tested positive for the flu at the Health Center over a five-month period.

“Next year, I am going to encourage women participating in recruitment to get vaccinated so this will not happen in the future,” Deats said “But the flu shot is still available at the Health Center, and it’s important to wash common surfaces with bleach-based cleaning supplies.”

After four days of recruitment activities, Kehlbeck said she saw her sickness coming.

“I knew I was going to get sick because I hardly got any sleep and was putting all my energy into recruitment for four days,” she said. “I knew people were getting sick but hardly thought about it because we were so busy.”

This is one of the many changes that came from pushing formal recruitment to the spring semester.

“Now that recruitment is deferred, it’s different,” Gilley said. “When I rushed, people just got sick from small colds and stress and lack of sleep, but now girls are throwing up.”