IFC welcomes new fraternity with 6 chapters shut down nationally in past 5 years

Chapman’s Interfraternity Council (IFC) will welcome its ninth fraternity, Delta Sigma Phi (Delta Sig), to campus this year after voting to expand last fall, said Greek Life Program Coordinator Jaclyn Dreschler.

The fraternity had its Eta Lambda chapter on Chapman’s campus from 1988 to 1996, but was closed down due to “financial instability,” said Delta Sig Recruitment Specialist Joe Burns.

Delta Sig has had six chapters disaffiliate over the past five years from college campuses nationwide, which is more than the two other fraternities, Alpha Tau Omega and Alpha Sigma Phi, that presented in April in hopes of bringing a chapter to Chapman.

Despite the chapter shutdowns, Dreschler said that Delta Sig rose above the two other fraternities because of its national values and local alumni presence.

“It’s tough to compare chapters based on how many shut down, because there are so many different reactions from separate organizations on different issues,” Dreschler said. “We understand there have been violations with other chapters –we’re not pretending they don’t happen – but what’s happening on any given campus is unique to that campus a lot of times.”

Chapman has had one fraternity disaffiliate from its campus in the past three years.

Brandon Weghorst, the associate executive director of communications for Sigma Alpha Epsilon (SAE), told The Panther in 2014 that Chapman’s SAE chapter received a four-year suspension from campus for “health and safety violations.”

Delta Sig’s chapter shutdowns have mainly resulted from hazing, drug and alcohol violations at the University of Arizona, California Polytechnic State University, the University of Idaho and California State University East Bay.

Chapters have also been shut down at San Diego State University due to the disruption of a “Take Back the Night” march against sexual assault, and at High Point University in 2012 due to allegations of a hazing-related death.

These violations do not set a precedent for what Delta Sig’s chapter at Chapman will be like, Dreschler said.

“This national organization is quicker to shut down chapters because they think (the misconduct) is unacceptable and they need a fresh start,” she said. “I think some other national organizations are a little bit more liberal with what is acceptable (in terms of hazing, drug- and alcohol-related misconduct).”

Dreschler said the Greek life program’s expansion committee takes a national chapter’s “character” into account, in terms of its risk management policies, philanthropy and values.

“I think as a whole, what they were able to offer was similar in all of the organizations, but in terms of support throughout their colonization process, from alumni and from their national office, Delta Sig stood out,” Dreschler said.

Once selected, each fraternity has a plan for establishing itself on campus. When a chapter charters, it means the fraternity’s expansion team, as well as the group of interested students, are given permission to establish themselves and officially initiate members through the national organization.

With recent expansions of Delta Sig at schools like Loyola Marymount University and the University of California, Irvine, the groups typically charter within 12 to 15 months, Burns told The Panther in April. It took Loyola Marymount University three semesters to charter.

Delta Sig will have two fully trained recruitment specialists on Chapman’s campus for six weeks following IFC’s spring 2018 rush, with an additional leadership specialist the last week to help select the leadership of the fraternity, Burns said.

Delta Sig is known as the first fraternity to initiate men without regard to race, religion or creed, Burns said in his April presentation.

“We are the first nonsectarian fraternity in existence,” Burns said in his presentation. “We want to continue the idea of being a diverse fraternity. We want to be atypical.”