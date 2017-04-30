Incident Log: April 20 – April 27

April 20
A subject was arrested for trespassing near the Lastinger Athletics Structure.
Graffiti was found in the West Palm Lot.
April 22
An unknown subject punctured a person’s tires in the Jim Miller Parking Structure.
A subject was arrested for trespassing for the second time, near the Davis Apartments.
April 24
An unknown subject stole a bicycle from a rack near North Morlan Hall.
April 27
A subject stole a bicycle from a rack near the Leatherby Libraries.
Compiled by Sabrina Santoro from Public Safety’s daily crime log.
