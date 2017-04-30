Incident Log: April 20 – April 27

April 20

A subject was arrested for trespassing near the Lastinger Athletics Structure.

Graffiti was found in the West Palm Lot.

April 22

An unknown subject punctured a person’s tires in the Jim Miller Parking Structure.

A subject was arrested for trespassing for the second time, near the Davis Apartments.

April 24

An unknown subject stole a bicycle from a rack near North Morlan Hall.

April 27

A subject stole a bicycle from a rack near the Leatherby Libraries.

Compiled by Sabrina Santoro from Public Safety’s daily crime log.