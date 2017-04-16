Incident Log: April 9 – April 13

April 9

A vehicle was vandalized in an off-campus parking lot near Marion Knott Studios.

Graffiti was found on the perimeter of the Center for Science and Technology construction site.

April 10

Two underage subjects were found with alcohol, marijuana and drug paraphernalia in Henley Hall.

April 11

An unknown subject stole a person’s backpack from Irvine Lecture Hall.

April 13

There was an attempted burglary and property damage to a Chapman-owned house at 338 N. Olive St.

Unknown subjects broke the glass container for a fire extinguisher in the Barrera Parking Structure.

Compiled by Sabrina Santoro from Public Safety’s daily crime log.