Incident Log: Dec. 12 – Jan. 25

Dec. 12

A student’s lost wallet was found in the Health Center and returned to the owner, who said cash was missing.

Dec. 14

Public Safety reported theft from a Chapman-owned house on N. Olive Street.

An anonymous report of sexual assault form was turned into Public Safety Dec. 14. The incident occurred Dec. 10, and no identifying information was given. The report was referred to administration.

Students were found with alcohol and marijuana in a Pralle-Sodaro Hall dorm room.

Dec. 16

A student reported a skateboard theft from the Randall Dining Commons lobby rack.

Dec. 19

A bicycle was stolen from a bike rack near the Leatherby Libraries.

Dec. 26

Graffiti was found on a Chapman-owned house on Rose Street.

Dec. 29

Graffiti was spray-painted on a Chapman-owned house on Everett Place.

Graffiti was spray-painted on the fence surrounding the Center for Science and Technology construction site.

Jan. 2

An unknown suspect stole a trumpet from a vehicle in the Davis Parking Lot after smashing the rear passenger side window of the parked car. The suspect then fled in a black SUV.

Jan. 3

Graffiti was found on a Becket Building wall facing Lemon Street.

Jan. 6

A tire was stolen from a bicycle near Pralle-Sodaro Hall. The suspect was arrested.

Jan. 13

Students were found with marijuana and drug paraphernalia in their South Morlan hall dorm.

Jan. 15

Graffiti was found in the Villa Park Orchard Packinghouse lot.

Jan. 16

Graffiti was discovered at the Center for Science and Technology construction site.

Jan. 20

A student received a conduct referral for urinating in the hallway and on a resident’s door in Henley Hall.

Jan. 24

A student’s bicycle rear wheel and tire were stolen on main campus and bicycle parts were stolen from Marion Knott Studios.

Jan. 25

A student reported his bicycle was stolen near the Davis Apartments.