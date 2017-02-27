Incident Log: Feb. 15 – 22

Feb. 15

A person shattered the window of a locked car in the Jim Miller Parking Structure and stole property.

Two people were caught trespassing on Chapman property near the residence halls.

Feb. 16

A person was arrested after removing the tires from a bike locked near the Partridge Dance Studio.

Feb. 20

An unknown subject or subjects vandalized an easel in the Henley Hall basement.

A person stole books from the Bhathal Student Services Center by placing them in an empty backpack and having a second person return the books for cash.

Feb. 21

Chapman-owned housing was vandalized on the 400 block of N. Cypress Street.

Feb. 22

A student was caught with drugs and drug paraphernalia in a Pralle-Sodaro Hall room.

Public Safety officers contacted a person who was identified as the suspect in an earlier burglary on Chapman property, near the Becket Building. A driver struck a parked car at a loading dock near Marion Knott Studios and left.