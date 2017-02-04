Incident Log: Jan. 27 – 31

Jan. 27

An unknown person removed a pair of shoes and food from an office in Kennedy Hall without permission.

Jan. 28

Graffiti was found on a window ledge at the Digital Media Arts Center.

Graffiti was found on a fire extinguisher cabinet in the Barrera Parking Structure.

There was a drug violation in Henley Hall.

Jan. 31

Public Safety received an anonymous report of indecent exposure after an unknown person exposed himself inside his vehicle while asking a pedestrian for directions at an off-campus location.