Incident Log: Jan. 8- Jan. 28

Jan. 8
Two subjects entered a parked vehicle and removed property. One subject was apprehended by the responding Public Safety officers.
Jan. 10
Two subjects stole property from a parked car. One subject was apprehended by Public Safety.
Jan. 15
Unknown subject(s) spray-painted graffiti on a block wall.
Jan. 15
A subject sent several texts to a victim threatening to release information on social media.
Jan. 18
A subject activated a fire alarm by smoking in his dorm room. He was also in possession of alcohol.
Jan. 19
An unknown male subject stole books from the Bhathal Textbook Store.
Jan. 22
A subject sent a threatening message over email.
Jan. 28
An unknown subject cut a hole in the chain link fence at Panther Village.
Leave a Comment