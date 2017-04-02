Incident Log: March 13 – 30

March 13

A juvenile suspect stole items from a parked vehicle in the Villa Park Orchards Packinghouse lot and was arrested. The items were returned to the owner.

March 15

A suspect stole someone’s property from Bertea Hall. The suspect knew the victim.

March 16

A bicycle was stolen near Henley Hall.

Drug paraphernalia was found in Sandhu Hall after a fire alarm was activated.

March 17

Unknown suspects etched letters into the paint of a university-owned vehicle.

March 27

Two underage subjects were found with marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the Barrera Parking Structure.

March 30

Three underage people had alcohol in North Morlan Hall.

Compiled by Sabrina Santoro with incidents from the daily Public Safety crime log.