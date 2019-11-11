Indigenous Peoples’ Heritage Month celebrated in kickoff event

Photos by Kento Komatsu, staff photographer

The Cross-Cultural Center (CCC) hosted the kickoff for the Indigenous Peoples’ Heritage Month Nov. 5.

“We highlight the beautiful cultures that they have and have been able to hold on through a lot of oppression and colonization throughout the centuries and to celebrate the resilience,” said Victoria Gomez, a graduate assistant for CCC and a student in the Masters in the leadership development program.

The kickoff featured Lupe Lopez, from RedBoy Productions, who led a performance and presentation on the history of the Native American movement. Julia Green, a sophomore screenwriting major, attended the event.

“I don’t know a lot of native cultures and I feel like the things I learned at school were misleading, so I thought it would be interesting to attend. It was so fascinating and inspiring,” Green said.

Approximately 30 to 35 students, staff and faculty attended the event, which celebrated all the indigenous people in the world.

These events are for members of these communities, but also events for students to learn and be an ally, Gomez said.

The next Indigenous People’s Heritage Month event, a Haku Lei Making workshop, will be hosted Nov. 13.