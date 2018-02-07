Jim Doti testifies in insider trading trial of Chapman board member

President Emeritus Jim Doti testified Feb. 7 in the defense of donor and Chapman Board of Trustees Vice Chair Jim Mazzo, who is on trial for insider trading charges.

Mazzo is being tried for eight counts of insider trading charges and one count of lying in court, according to documents provided to The Panther in September. This year’s trial comes after Mazzo was tried last spring for 13 counts of insider trading charges, but a hung jury resulted in a mistrial in May 2017.

Doti said in his Feb. 7 testimony that Mazzo – who has donated $500,000 to Chapman – was unanimously selected as vice chair in 2016, and that everyone on the board was aware of the allegations against him at that time. When Doti testified in Mazzo’s defense the first time last spring, he said that he was not sure if Mazzo would be removed from the board if convicted.

Click through this timeline to read the series of events that led to the first trial in May.



University President Daniele Struppa confirmed to The Panther in January that Mazzo is still serving as a vice chair.

“(Mazzo handled confidential information) with integrity,” Doti said during the testimony Feb. 7. “Money does not buy my opinion.”

Insider trading is the illegal use of information that is available only to insiders of a company, shared with outside investors in order to make a profit in financial trading.

Mazzo was the CEO of Advanced Medical Optics Inc., a Santa Ana-based vision care company, from 2002 to 2009, according to an FBI press release from 2014.

He is accused of providing information to former Angels player Doug DeCinces, a close friend at the time, about the rising stock prices of his company before an acquisition by a larger medical company. This caused DeCinces to profit by $1.3 million, prosecuting attorney Jennifer Waier said during last year’s trial.

DeCinces was convicted of 14 counts of felony insider trading charges in last year’s trial, and each count carries a potential maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison, according to the Orange County Register.

Both Doti and Struppa know Mazzo personally, and Doti was a shareholder in Mazzo’s company. Doti’s testimony asserts that he never received confidential information about the company from Mazzo.

“There is one more thing I know that I am certain of: Jim Mazzo is not guilty of insider trading,” Doti told The Panther in April 2017. “That is something he would never do.”

During the testimony Feb. 7, a prosecutor asked Doti if there were any convicted felons serving on Chapman’s board. Doti said no.

Mazzo is being tried at the Ronald Reagan Federal Building and U.S. Courthouse in Santa Ana.

This is a developing story. Follow The Panther as we continue reporting.