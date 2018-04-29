Kappa Kappa Gamma wins at 15th Greek Skit

04/29/2018
by Kali Hoffman

The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority took home this year’s Greek Skit crown with its “Parent Trap” tribute. Fraternity Phi Kappa Tau’s “Space Jam” and sorority Delta Gamma’s “Incredibles” won second and third place respectively, with sororities Gamma Phi Beta’s “Scooby Doo” and Kappa Alpha Theta’s “Candyland” coming in fourth and fifth.

Dean of Students Jerry Price, C.A.R.E.S. Coordinator Dani Smith and Glass Hall Resident Director Nathan Worden were the judges for the 15th anniversary of Greek Skit. The weekend-long show, in which members of Chapman’s Greek life compete in a themed dance competition, is one of campus’ most popular events. This year, both the Saturday matinee and closing show sold out.

All eight sororities and seven of nine fraternities participated. Pi Kappa Alpha and Delta Sigma Phi did not compete.

The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority performed its “Parent Trap”-themed skit 11th in the queue of 15 fraternities and sororities. This marks the first year the sorority has taken home a first-place trophy. Photos by Kali Hoffman

The Phi Kappa Tau fraternity made sure not to break a leg when its basketball team recreated the storyline of “Space Jam” and won second place.

The Delta Gamma sorority put on its “Incredibles” supersuits and took the stage, placing third overall.

The Gamma Phi Beta sorority preforms “Scooby Doo” and takes home fourth place.

