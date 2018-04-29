Kappa Kappa Gamma wins at 15th Greek Skit

The Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority took home this year’s Greek Skit crown with its “Parent Trap” tribute. Fraternity Phi Kappa Tau’s “Space Jam” and sorority Delta Gamma’s “Incredibles” won second and third place respectively, with sororities Gamma Phi Beta’s “Scooby Doo” and Kappa Alpha Theta’s “Candyland” coming in fourth and fifth.

Dean of Students Jerry Price, C.A.R.E.S. Coordinator Dani Smith and Glass Hall Resident Director Nathan Worden were the judges for the 15th anniversary of Greek Skit. The weekend-long show, in which members of Chapman’s Greek life compete in a themed dance competition, is one of campus’ most popular events. This year, both the Saturday matinee and closing show sold out.

All eight sororities and seven of nine fraternities participated. Pi Kappa Alpha and Delta Sigma Phi did not compete.

