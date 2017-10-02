At least one Chapman student injured in Las Vegas shooting

A Chapman student was shot in the face and injured during the mass shooting that killed at least 58 and injured more than 500 in Las Vegas Oct. 1, said Dean of Students Jerry Price.

Price said the injured student, Ariel Romero, is in her first year at the Dale E. Fowler School of Law. Romero had jaw surgery Oct. 3, Price said, and her injuries are non-life threatening.

“Our understanding is that the surgery was successful and that she is going to be in recovery,” Price said.

The mass shooting is considered the deadliest in modern U.S. history, the Associated Press reported. The shooter opened fire on more than 22,000 concert-goers from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino at about 10 p.m. at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, according to a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

About 20 rifles and hundreds of rounds of ammunition were found in the shooter’s hotel suite, The New York Times reported. The Las Vegas police found the shooter, 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock dead in his hotel room after the shooting, according to the press release.

As of Oct. 2 at 5:30 p.m., Chapman received reports of at least three other students who were at the music festival where the shooting took place, Price said. Of those students, Price said he received secondhand reports that one may have been injured while trying to flee the scene.

Price said he learned about Romero when someone alerted her academic program that she was absent, and then contacted Price’s office.

“The best-case scenario is that she recovers quickly and returns and resumes classes, and we provide whatever help we can to help that happen,” Price said.

Struppa wrote in an email to the Chapman community that students can contact Student Psychological Counseling Services, and staff can contact the Employee Assistance Program through Human Resources for support.

There was a memorial table to honor the victims of the shooting in the Wallace All Faiths Chapel in the Fish Interfaith Center Oct. 2, with a memorial book and candle lighting. The Sound Healing and Labyrinth Walk at 7 p.m. in the Fish Interfaith Center was dedicated to the victims, Struppa wrote.

“I wish all of us strength as we face this terrible tragedy, and I ask that we all come together, as a community, to support each other, and to reaffirm the values on which Chapman was founded,” Struppa wrote.