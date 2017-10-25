‘Let weird things happen’: Q&A with Nev Schulman

Q: Why did you decide to produce ‘Catfish’?

A: I wish I had the choice to produce ‘Catfish,’ much like the documentary, which I obviously had a part of. I give the majority of the credit to my brother (Ariel Schulman) and his friend Henry Joost, and the team they assembled. That documentary kind of just happened to me, and I held on for the ride. It had a life of its own and I did my best to just not screw it up at least at the beginning. I did not traditionally choose to start ‘Catfish.’ Going into ‘Catfish,’ I was producing short films, videos and documentaries and I fell into that. I wouldn’t say that a lot of the things in my life happened by choice.

“Your 20s should not and don’t need to be planned out and carefully check-boxed.”

Q: Explain your personal catfishing experience.

A: I was contacted by what I believed was a young girl from Michigan who had seen my ballet photography and was inspired to use them as models for her water color paintings. From there, a friendship blossomed. I became close with her mom and the whole community in Michigan, who were excited about this young girl’s art career and her New York internet friend. Over the course of nine months, my relationship with all these people in Michigan grew, and at its peak, I was romantically involved with the older sister, supposedly. I thought that I would go up there and meet her and start a relationship, but when I went there, they all turned out to be very different than what I had thought and many of them weren’t actual people. They were mostly one woman.

Q: What was the most unique episode of ‘Catfish’?

A: A teenage girl who had been contacted by a middle-aged woman who claimed to have been communicating with the teenage girl’s deceased father. It had a lasting effect on me, because I was unable to disprove that this woman was communicating with the afterlife. Which is a profound experience in terms of what the meaning of life is and whether or not there is more after we leave these bodies.

Q: What is your advice to students communicating in the digital age?

A: If it’s important and in any way sensitive or emotional, don’t put it in writing. A text and email – you will never know how you will feel about what you wrote or posted in the future, and once it’s out, you can never take it back. Talk more on the phone.

Q: What advice would you give to your college self?

A: Don’t convert the basement of your dorm into a lounge where you throw parties, and don’t drive your car into the center of the quad and play music. I wish I hadn’t cheated on my girlfriend, it was dumb and I still regret that – if you’re not ready to be with someone, don’t lie to them. Also to listen more – that is still something I work on today. Lastly, I would also have tried to get myself to finish college. I got kicked out for breaking one of the rules in the student handbook – not to strike another student. Even though it was self-defense and they struck me first, I had a laundry list of things I had done at school. This was my last strike.

Q: What is the main point you want students to take away from your talk?

A: Your 20s should not and don’t need to be planned out and carefully check-boxed. Keep it loose and let weird things happen. Make choices you didn’t necessarily think you wanted, or try new things. The path to where I am now was a lot of mishaps, accidents and failures – being in the right place at the right time and saying yes to something I would not have usually said yes to.