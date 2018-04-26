Local carpenters’ union accuses Chapman contractor of violating labor standards

Representatives of a local carpenters’ union joined in a labor dispute and protested near Schmid Gate and Memorial Lawn April 26, where they accused Chapman of hiring a construction company that does not uphold standards for its carpenter craft workers or fully pay for family health benefits and pension.

The construction workers that the union represents, who are employed by R.D. Olson Construction, are working on the Villa Park Orchards Residence Hall, which will stand at the corner of Cypress Street and Palm Avenue and will house about 400 Chapman students starting fall 2019.

Despite the workers’ claims, the university is not aware of any validity to the labor standards issues, Kris Olsen, vice president of campus planning and operations, wrote in an email to The Panther.

The university received a letter from the union last week about the workers’ complaints, Olsen said. While the union sets its own definition of what labor standards are, all the contractors on this project are licensed and bound by state labor and safety standards, he said.

At the protest, people held up banners saying “Labor Dispute, Coming Soon” and distributed fliers entitled “Shame on Chapman University for the Desecration of the American Way of Life.” The fliers called the contractor a “rat” for not paying standard wages.

In the past, Chapman has hired R.D. Olson for the construction of the Partridge Dance Center, the Rinker Health Science Campus in Irvine, and the temporary building for the Hilbert Museum of California Art, according to the construction company’s website. The company was also hired for the current remodeling of Reeves Hall.

Chapman selects its contractors based on quality, experience and reputation and doesn’t discriminate between union or non-union firms, Olsen said. The university will allow the carpenters to protest for “as long as they deem necessary,” Olsen said. As of 1:15 p.m., the protest was still going on.

Frank Zambrano, the business representative for the Southwest Regional Council of Carpenters, and representatives from R.D. Olson Construction did not immediately respond to The Panther’s requests for comment.

This is a developing story. Follow The Panther as we continue reporting.

Kali Hoffman contributed to this report.