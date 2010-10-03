Loco for Four Loko

Alcohol and caffeine are a match made in heaven. But that depends on who you ask.In November 2009, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) informed 27 producers of caffeinated alcoholic drinks that it plans to investigate the safety and legality of their products, according to the FDA’s website. One such producer is Phusion Projects LLC, the makers of Four Loko.College students who want to get drunk quickly while staying awake are turning to caffeinated alcoholic beverages, like Four Loko and Joose, said sophomore business major Erika Reutimann, who enjoys partying with a Four Loko in hand. These beverages, however, pose a threat because mixing stimulants (caffeine) with depressants (alcohol) leads to a lack of control and perception, said Janice Dada, professor of nutrition.The hangovers are brutal, I’m not going to lie,” Reutimann said.Because both caffeine and alcohol are diuretics, dehydration occurs quickly and causes a hangover the next morning.A 23.5-ounce can of Four Loko contains 12 percent alcohol as well as an unknown amount of a taurine, guarana and caffeine. Joose has 9.9 percent alcohol per 24-ounce can and also an unspecified amount of taurine, ginseng and caffeine.James Leslie, senior public relations major, refuses to try the drinks because of the effects the ingredients could have on his health.”I feel that they would be horrible for you,” he said. “It’s like crack in a can.”The FDA is reviewing information submitted by caffeinated alcoholic drink makers as well as additional relevant materials, said Michael Herndon, FDA press officer.So far, the FDA has received a total of 19 responses from the manufacturers.The information will take time to evaluate and its response will depend on the quality and quantity of data the FDA receives, Herndon said.A study released by the Society for Academic Emergency Medicine indicated that college students who consume a beverage containing both high alcohol content and an extreme amount of caffeine are at an increased risk for alcohol-related injuries and consequences.Consumers’ perceptions are decreased because caffeine is a stimulant, or an “upper,” while alcohol is a depressant, Dada said. The substances affect the central nervous system but in conflicting ways.When alcohol and caffeine mix, the person drinking it feels as if she has a decent perception of her intoxication level. Although the level of inebriation is the same, the caffeine masks the feeling of being drunk, Dada said.This increases the possibility of someone being taken advantage of sexually or getting behind the wheel of a car, Dada said.”The FDA’s decision regarding the regulatory status of caffeine added to various alcoholic beverages will be high priority for the agency,” Herndon said. “However, a decision regarding the use of caffeine in alcoholic beverages could take some time.”Herndon also said that if the FDA deems these specific drinks unsafe, it can administer a variety of regulations ranging from issuing a warning letter to banning the beverages entirely.”It is the manufacturers’ continuing responsibility to ensure that the foods they market are in compliance with all applicable legal and regulatory requirements,” he said.However, Chapman food and science teacher Debra Topham pointed out that, legally, caffeine can only be added to dark, cola-type beverages.This contradicts some of the non-alcoholic products that are currently being sold, such as energizing trail mix or candy coatings and even Red Bull, she said.Topham agrees that mixing caffeine and alcohol is dangerous. It disrupts consumers’ practical thinking and distorts the mind and body by tricking them into thinking they are able to drink more, she said.”The body gets adapted to the caffeine levels so the next time the person drinks one of these and looks for the same effects, it’s not as evident so they end up drinking more,” Topham said.This is not enough of a reason for college students to choose to abstain from drinking those beverages, Topham said.”College is the time when people are experimenting with everything ” not just with products like this, but with other behaviors and experiences,” she said. “We’ve known about hangovers for a long time and people still drink.