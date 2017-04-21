Meet the candidates: 18 run for senate

The student government senate elections will take place April 20 to 24, to fill 12 senate seats for the next academic year. Out of 18 total candidates, six are running uncontested.

President Annabell Liao said that unofficial election results will be posted on the student government Facebook page by 6 p.m. April 24.

This election is the first senate election after the student body passed a proposal to restructure student government April 3. The amendment reduced the number of senators from 29 to 16.

Another election will take place in the fall to fill the remaining senate seats – one lowerclassmen seat and three of the five student organization seats – to give incoming freshman and transfer students the opportunity to join student government.

Claire Krugler, a student organization senate seat candidate, declined to be interviewed and Dong Yeop Kim, a School of Pharmacy senate seat candidate, could not be reached for an interview.

Meet the candidates

School of Pharmacy senate seat

Courtney Wong

Year: Freshman

Major: Pharmacy

Q: What changes do you want to make in student government?

A: As a pharmacy major, I feel like it’s really hard to study late at night – I’ve pulled two all-nighters in a row sometimes – and I think it’d be cool to have study areas designated for pharmacy students and Schmid College of Science and Technology students in general, so we can all come together and collaborate. I also think a large thing we should have is helping out the dorms because, right now in Pralle-Sodaro Hall, we don’t have a water bottle refilling station and I feel like we should have solar panels.

Q: How will you make those changes?

A: For the dorms, I think we should talk to resident directors and petition in the dorms, asking what changes they want. I think we should also have composting in the dorms to help the environment and buy the solar panels (and) talk to anyone I can speak out to just to help them out. I would also talk to the (Tutoring, Learning and Testing Center) and the people in charge of the Henley Hall basement.

Q: What are your thoughts on the 11 student government resignations so far this year? How can student government ensure that students are aware of the commitment?

A: I think when applying to the senate, a lot of people don’t realize the time commitment. I’ve known people who have dropped out of the senate because of the time commitment, so I believe you have to know what you’re getting into. You know that you have a lot of weight on your shoulders if you are speaking for your school, you have to give the time, give the effort and put in all the work that you need. Yes, it’s a lot of work, but I think that everyone should put in the effort and then get along with people, try your best, and you should have a pretty good time with the senate.

Wilkinson College senate seat

Kyler Asato

Year: Sophomore

Major: Sociology

Q: What changes do you want to make in student government?

A: I want to have more Wilkinson representation in the tutors offered in the TLT. I also want to help strengthen the existing LGBTQIA+ studies, women’s studies, disability studies and soon to come Latinx (a gender-neutral identifier) and Latin American studies. I’ll advocate for other diversity-related minors.

Q: How will you make those changes?

A: On the curriculum task force, we talk about the existing diversity minors and the advocacy related to them now through the strategic plan. For the ones that are not included, like Asian-American, American ethnic studies, African-American studies and any other minors that people feel a need to have, I feel that demonstrating a need for them to exist through petitions, trying to self-design or asking for more classes through the diversity inclusion project could be very beneficial to creating those minors.

Q: What are your thoughts on the 11 student government resignation so far this year? How can student government ensure that students are aware of the commitment?

A: I know that student government is a pretty big time commitment because I have several friends who are in student government. I’m not worried about the time commitment because being a (resident advisor) is also a huge time commitment and being able to communicate and understand the needs of your residents, or in this case, constituents. I think that student government resignations happen because there is a lack of communication and listening on other people’s ends. Listening, to me, is what I perceive as one of my strong points, so I’m not afraid of being able to take in what my constituents have to say,process it and voice it.”

Alex Ballard

Year: Freshman

Major Political science and economics

Current senate seat: At-large senator

Greek affiliation: Kappa Alpha Pi (professional fraternity)

Q: What changes do you want to make in student government?

A: Some of my goals for next year are mostly academic, being a Wilkinson senator. One of the biggest things that student government has done this year through the work of one of our senators has been advocating for change to the Tutoring, Learning and Testing Center (TLT). In terms of Wilkinson specifically, I’d really like to see more Wilkinson tutors for those courses, because Wilkinson is really underrepresented in the resources in the TLT. I also want to work on working with the Career Development Center to bring more career opportunities and internship opportunities for Wilkinson students.

Q: How will you make those changes?

A: I’m really hoping and looking forward to hearing from the student body. Like I said, this year serving as a senator I’ve worked with a lot of different departments on campus – talking with them, advocating, reaching different goals. Another one of my goals is to continue to advocate for general education program changes. This year, I’ve been a student representative on the faculty general education committee and I’d like to continue next year and see physical, tangible changes put into place.

Q: What are your thoughts on the 11 student government resignations so far this year? How can student government ensure that students are aware of the commitment?

A: I knew about student government prior to coming to Chapman so I knew it was something I really wanted to do. I knew that student government would be a priority for me and that’s what a lot of it is about: making sure that individuals who are representing students in student government have student government as a priority. I think the changes we’ve made this year with the constitutional election will help with that in ensuring the most passionate, caring individuals have a better chance getting those positions because they’re campaigning more because they want it more. A lot of people underestimate how much time it takes.

Student organization senate seat

Emily Marcus

Year: Sophomore transfer student

Major: Strategic and corporate communication

Greek affiliation: Pi Beta Phi sorority

Q: What changes do you want to make in student government?

A: I have four main objectives that are part of my campaign. Communication is the first, and just from talking to different student organization leaders, I’ve heard that (they feel) there is a huge gap between student government and student organizations. . Another one is fundraising. I know a lot of student organizations struggle with getting the funds they need to send students to conferences. Another one I want to focus on is unification. There are so many different clubs, there are over 180 organizations on campus and I want to focus on bringing them all together. The last thing I really want to focus on is committees. I know there are committees within (the) senate, and different senators can join and advocate for things on campus, but I really want to bring that to student organizations as well, so have a committee of my own comprised of student organization leaders so we can really hear what they think.

Q: How will you make those changes?

A: I tried to choose goals that were realistic. I would like to have bi-monthly town halls where I make myself totally available for all students who have any questions, concerns or just want to get to know me better. As for fundraising, I really want to host big, mass-fundraising events so that students can have the opportunity to raise funds they need for whatever reasons they may be, because (student government) does have a limited fund for that. That kind of goes into the next objective, which is having a committee for student organizations. I want to make their voice more heard in the process and not just have (student government) calling all the shots. As far as unification goes, it’s really important for me to have all the 180-plus organizations and groups close to one another so we can all be a united front, and I want to do that by having different mixers. If I’m student organizations senator, I’m working directly for the students.

Q: What are your thoughts on the 11 student government resignations so far this year? How can student government ensure that students are aware of the commitment?

A: I have a lot of friends in student government, and they’ve really expressed their frustration to me that a lot of people have not taken their job seriously. I think that in making this senate a smaller structure, it increases the competitive aspect of the race, so you have people running for seats who really care about it and are truly passionate about what they’re doing. As far as my responsibilities next semester and next year, I’m very good with time management skills and organizing my time effectively.

Jackie Palacios

Year: Sophomore

Major: Screen acting and peace studies

Current senate seat: College of Performing Arts (COPA) senator

Q: What changes do you want to make in student government?

A: Right now, I’ve been working with the COPA department to have more collaborations with the dance and music and theater departments. We also had a meeting with Dean of Students Jerry Price and the Diversity and Inclusion board. We want to offer more vegan and vegetarian options throughout campus. I’m a vegetarian and I can count the number of vegetarian options on campus on one hand, so we’re contacting Sodexo (about) that. Also, just promoting that diversity and inclusion throughout the entire student government board, throughout Chapman’s campus.

Q: How will you make those changes?

A: We’re looking forward to bringing a vegan and vegetarian coalition of students and faculty so that we can have those voices when we’re bringing in the new options. Also, contacting Price as much as possible, maintaining that really healthy student-to-mentor relationship, and having that open dialogue at the town halls we’ve been hosting. We’re hosting our first COPA town hall May 5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and that’s going to address the issues within COPA.

Q: What are your thoughts on the 11 student government resignation so far this year? How can student government ensure that students are aware of the commitment?

A: I came into the senate (in the) middle of February and I was kind of just thrown in, so I think a lot of (preventing resignations) would come with preparing people and having proper training. I know I had one training session, but I was thrown into the first meeting and it’s really hard to really dive into an advocacy the first few weeks. I think that the more training and the more exposure that you have to seeing these other students as mentors in student government present their advocacies, being able to follow them, have them as mentors and go to them with questions is something student government should be.

Wil Harris

Year: Sophomore

Major: Political science

Current senate seat: At-large senator

Q: How will you make those changes?

A: I plan on continuing one of my current advocacies as my primary thing. Right now, I am working to make Chapman’s campus paperless. I want to work with Sodexo to lower their cost for events. I know that’s a really big concern for a lot of student organizations and I actually reached out to them this year. They expressed the fact that they have some alternative plans that student (organizations) can use that just aren’t being taken advantage of, so I’d look into that. Lastly, I just want to be more present for student organizations, so I want to attend meetings and be there to help them out with anything they need.

Q: How will you make those changes?

A: Having been on the senate for a while already, I’ve gotten the chance to get in contact with administrators at Chapman, so just recently I’ve worked with (Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer) Harold Hewitt on the issue of arming (Public Safety) and I kind of got to the bottom of that for student government. I can use those same connections to work toward my other goals, because I already kind of have a foot in the door, so to speak. In terms of going to student (organizations) meetings, that’s just me being present for their meetings and making time in my schedule to be there and answer their questions.

Q: What are your thoughts on the 11 student government resignation so far this year? How can student government ensure that students are aware of the commitment?

A: I think this year was just an aberration in general. I’ve spoken to a lot of other current senators and the general consensus has been that it’s definitely not what we normally see, but there has historically been an issue with people resigning from (the) senate because they don’t have time for it or they didn’t really know what they were getting into. I think that’s gonna be heavily remedied by the proposal that was just passed for constitutional change. With the smaller number of people, there’s going to be more access to senators and more involvement with the current senators.

College of Educational Studies senate seat

Darliene Zepeda Field

Year: Sophomore transfer student

Major: Integrated educational studies

Q: What changes do you want to make in student government?

A: In a lot of my (integrated educational studies) classes, some of the students have lots of questions and concerns and don’t have a way to get to their dean. I want to be able to be their liaison, I want to be able to hopefully be able to go to some meetings with our department and be able to bring that information to the students of (integrated educational studies) and then whatever concerns that they have, I want to be able to bring it to the table with them.

Q: How will you make those changes?

A: Well, I need to contact the deans (of the College of Educational Studies). I need to introduce myself, I need to tell them what I plan to do or what my goals are for the department. Because I am also an (integrated educational studies) major, I am also looking into research, so I also talked to one of the deans today, so that’s another thing maybe bringing research into the department more.

Q: What are your thoughts on the 11 student government resignation so far this year? How can student government ensure that students are aware of the commitment?

A: I totally know about the commitment, but I have no idea if others do. When I was over at Santa Ana College, the same thing, we’d get senators and they wouldn’t know what to do. I believe the people who resigned just didn’t really know, and a lot of people don’t realize we need to think of (the senate) as a class. We need to incorporate this into our schedules and a lot of people don’t.

Ansley Wong

Year: Junior

Major: Integrated educational studies

Greek Affiliation: Kappa Delta Pi honor society

Q: What changes do you want to make in student government?

A: For my platform this year, it’s developing and enhancing the (College of Educational Studies) community through four points: the faculty and students, the program, alumni engagement and local partnerships.

Q: How will you make those changes?

A: My first point is faculty and students, so I hope to bridge the relationship between faculty and students through more events where faculty and students can get together to talk about research and classes. Currently, I created a CES newsletter for undergraduate students and hoped that that would bridge our minors with our majors. My third point is alumni engagement. We have a lot of alumni from CES, however, we are not fully connected with them and I think that would be a great opportunity,because some teachers could work with other previous teachers from Chapman and they could student-teach in their classrooms. The last point is local partnerships. I think that we have an abundance of really great schools in the area that we can make a partnership with. Not only schools, but also non-profit organizations for those who are in the community.

Q: What are your thoughts on the 11 student resignation so far this year? How can student government ensure that students are aware of the commitment?

A:I definitely know the time commitments for becoming a senator, because I’ve been a senator this past year and I personally have the passion and drive to take on this seat for another year. As for holding other senators accountable, I hope that we do see the (change in senate) structure help in making sure those who are coming on to the senate are passionate about what they’re doing. I definitely hope that senators also realize the commitment that they’re coming into, because I think that is super important in reducing the number of resignations every year.

Schmid College of Science and Technology senate seat

Alyssa Nowlen

Year: Junior

Major: Biological sciences

Greek affiliation: Gamma Phi Beta sorority

Q: What changes do you want to make in student government?

A:The first (advocacy) has to do with campus sustainability. I feel especially being a Schmid student, we’re kind of the innovators and we should be the ones creating that change, lighting that flame. (To encourage sustainability, I will be) just looking at other ways internally – so with professors, if there’s something we can do so they have an online form where they can submit homework rather than always having to print. I also am especially looking to expand our study spaces and increase accessibility of those. I know it can be really frustrating when I want to study in the library but there’s a lot of students who don’t even go to Chapman who are studying there. Lastly, I want to promote positive mental health. I know Schmid students are definitely really stressed out and a lot of them really want to go to medical school or dental school, so finding ways to make sure they’re living healthy lives whether that’s programming, educational opportunities or health challenges with incentives.

How will you make those changes?

When I was designing my platform, I didn’t just want to say things that I didn’t think I could make realistic.I currently serve on the Schmid student leadership council, so I’m very close with a lot of faculty – they know who I am and the type of person I am. I’ve talked to some faculty and the former Schmid senator. I’ve talked about what worked and what didn’t work so everything I am advocating for is actually attainable and possible.

Q: What are your thoughts on the 11 student government resignation so far this year? How can student government ensure that students are aware of the commitment?

A: I know when we apply, we make a commitment that we are going to stick with it. I think it’s really important whenever you work in any kind of team, you have to understand there’s going to be challenges. I think the biggest part is electing people who feel really passionate about the position and really have this driving force to make a change in their college.

Dina Sabatelli

Year: Junior

Major: Environmental science and policy

Greek affiliation: Pi Beta Phi sorority

Q: What changes do you want to make in student government?

A: I want to end the sale of plastic water bottles on campus. I know a lot of other college campuses have already ended the sale of plastic water bottles, and I think that it would be really easy for students to stop having plastic water bottles and to really just make a push for sustainability on campus. Also, I really want to focus on transparency and communication with all of my constituents. I think what’s setting me apart, is that I have one big advocacy that I feel really strongly about. Instead of spreading myself thin and trying to do too many things, I’d rather have one big advocacy that I can get behind and that my constituents can get behind.

Q: How will you make those changes?

A: I think that just really making people aware about it and having discussions and town hall meetings to get the pros and cons from everybody, working with Sodexo, getting everybody’s opinion, see how the students are feeling about it to ensure that it’s something that would be beneficial to the university and to students.

Q: What are your thoughts on the 11 student government resignation so far this year? How can student government ensure that students are aware of the commitment?

A: I am aware of all of the people who have withdrawn from their positions this past year and that is a pretty shocking number. I think now with the new senate structure since, there is only one senator per college, you’re accountable for everything, so you can’t just expect to lean on someone to do all the work for you. When you see that your peers are doing well and being very active in the senate, it will make you more inspired to do that as well. Now, there will be a lot more efficiency because it is a little bit more competitive because there is only one seat. It will be people who actually care about being on student government and are not just there as a resume-filler.