Meet the presidential and vice presidential candidates

Mitchell Rosenberg

Presidential candidate

Why did you decide to run for president?

This year, I’ve served as speaker of senate. I had the opportunity to lead senate, and I’m one of the point people for senators, so they come to me and I’m always happy to help. I really feel that, given my track record in the organization, given my leadership – I’m the longest-serving senator in senate currently – and given my track record, my experience, drive, even my heart and compassion for understanding what students want and feel, has set me up for this position. Being the student body president, you have to be present at a lot of things whether it’s city council meetings, which aren’t mandatory, but are important. I think I’ve proven my experience – that I can do just as much as any senior could.

What changes do you want to make to student government?

My running mate Sarah Tabsh and I have narrowed our platform down to five key points: academics, sustainability, general campus improvements, health, wellness and recreation, and community relations. Starting with community relations, what I can bring is the absolute promise that I will be at every city council meeting, speaking in a positive light for students. Even if there’s no problem, we need that voice, that representation, and to show that we respect the residents of Orange and we are also residents of Orange.

From what I understood, (the role of president) has become an administrative duty. They answer emails, go to meetings, they make speeches, but that president is the figurehead and should be the head advocator. When there’s something that is a bigger scale thing … I want the president at the forefront of that change pushing, advocating. If they are the leader of the students, they have to be advocating for these changes, otherwise nothing is going to happen.

Proposed Changes

Health, wellness and recreation:

• Increase health center hours

• Improve Student Psychological

counseling services

• Improve shuttle services

• Make declining balance

usable in the Orange Plaza

• Improve fitness center

Academics:

• Look at Freshman

Foundations Course

requirements to make sure that homework assignments are more equal

• Hire more tutors in the

Tutoring, Learning and

Testing Center

Community Relations:

• Attend every city council meeting

Sustainability:

• Install LED light bulbs

campus-wide

• Implement a campus-wide

plastic ban

• Install clearer recycling

station with pictures to help students differentiate

recyclables from compost and regular trash

Sarah Tabsh

Vice presidential candidate

Why did you decide to run for vice president?

I decided to run for vice president specifically because I really like senate, and I really like internal affairs and I’m really invested in what senate is currently up to. I think that the most change can be done by motivating senate and keeping an eye on senate, keeping everyone on track and holding everyone accountable. I think that while president and vice president should have the same goals of bettering the university as a whole, I think that vice president’s specific role is senate and student government itself, versus president, who is more administrative and the face of student government.

What changes do you want to make in student government?

As vice president, I really want to hold senate accountable, let senate know what they want to do. I just think that senate wastes a lot of time trying to find something to do, and I think that senators should just have a portal of places where they put current interests that’s a little more organized. I think the reason why student government hasn’t been cranking out as many changes as we’d like is because it takes a while for senators to settle in, understand the position, reach out to their constituents and find something that they think is worth their time to change for.

Proposed Changes

Student Government

• Hold senate more accountable

• Implement a portal of current senate projects

• Compile a list of past advocacies