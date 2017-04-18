Men posing as students solicit money from on-campus residents

Three men posing as Chapman students solicited money from students living on campus April 17, Director of Residence Life and First Year Experience Dave Sundby wrote in an email to residents April 18.

The three men were not affiliated with the university, the email said.

“These individuals tried to sell books, magazines and other goods through various claims, including lies about reimbursements through financial aid,” Sundy wrote.

Sundby wrote in the email that the three men also seemed to target rooms with women and make romantic advances at female students. Nathalie Larrea, a sophomore communication studies major who lives in Harris Hall, was in one of the rooms that the men approached.

“He kept on saying, ‘Oh you’re so pretty,’ and ‘This must be the pretty girls’ hall,’” Larrea said. “I was really uncomfortable.”

Larrea said that she is scared because she believes that the man who came to her door now knows her name.

“It’s Chapman. I thought this was supposed to be safe,” she said.

Larrea said she has friends in North Morlan Hall and Glass Hall who were also approached by two male solicitors.

Kendra Klint, a sophomore sociology major who lives in Harris Hall, said that she was also approached by one of the men.

“It felt sketchy,” Klint said. “I was trying to give him the benefit of the doubt, because it sounded like it was for a good cause. He was not picking up that I did not want him there. I tried to tell him to go away nicely, multiple times, and he didn’t leave.”

Sundby wrote that, for the safety of students and residential communities, students should not hold doors open for any unknown person. He also wrote that if unknown people approach a student’s dorm room, students should ask them to identify themselves and why they are there.

The email also advised students to report any suspicious behavior to Public Safety.

Chief of Public Safety Randy Burba was not immediately available for comment.