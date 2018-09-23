Miranda Sings performs at sold-out show in Musco Center

YouTube personality Colleen Ballinger, also known as Miranda Sings, performed at Chapman’s Musco Center for the Arts to an audience of about 1,000 Sept. 22. The comedian and singer, who is six months pregnant, surprised the crowd by bringing guest celebrities Frankie Grande and JoJo Siwa onstage to the last show of her 2018 tour.

The 31-year-old first started her YouTube channel in 2008. Her persona Miranda Sings first emerged in a February video titled, “Respect,” which has about 909,000 views.

Since then, Ballinger’s character Miranda has worked with other famous YouTubers and artists like Shane Dawson, Fifth Harmony, Joey Graceffa, Frankie Grande, Tyler Oakley, JoJo Siwa, Maddie Ziegler, Lilly Singh and Zoella. Each of these “collab” videos has garnered more than 6 million views a piece. Ballinger said she has seen so many people offended by her online content that she was able to make a career out of it.

“Are there any parents out here tonight?” Ballinger said during the event. “You guys hate me the most, but don’t worry. If you feel like you were just dragged to some dumb YouTuber’s show tonight, well you were. So, gotcha.”

Ballinger has known Grande, brother of Ariana Grande, for 10 years since he brought her to New York to perform with the Broadway cast of Mamma Mia in 2009, Ballinger said. Grande participated in two challenges at the show. One included Grande and Ballinger’s character Miranda trying not to laugh with water in their mouths, and the other challenge involved mimicking various partner yoga poses.

“You should be the person on the bottom,” Miranda said to Grande. “You look like you’d be good at that.”

Siwa, a dancer and YouTube personality, took to the stage during intermission and was joined by Ballinger’s niece, Bailey Ballinger, and two nephews, Jacob and Parker Ballinger. The four danced to “Do The Miranda,” a song about how to dress and act “appropriately.”

“JoJo Siwa is one of my sisters, truly. I love her so much,” Ballinger said later that night at the event. “She keeps collabing with me and I don’t know why. But I’m so inspired by this girl and her work ethic; she’s so incredible.”

The Siwa family attended the event and sat in the crowd.

“We are here because we love Colleen and we’re super excited for her last show tonight,” Jessalynn Siwa, JoJo’s mother, told The Panther. “(JoJo’s been a fan of Miranda) for about five years and their managers contacted each other. We all went out to dinner one night and we’ve been friends ever since.”

The event started at 4 p.m., when people with VIP passes lined up to meet Ballinger and ask her questions during a 15-minute discussion. Questions ranged from what Ballinger and and Miranda have in common – to which Ballinger said, “hopefully nothing” – to what got her into music.

“What really got me into musical theater and Broadway stuff was that my grandpa used to take me to shows when I was a little girl,” Ballinger said during the Q&A. “He took me to all the community theater stuff. I just loved it, and wanted to be on stage so bad.”

Ballinger also talked about some of the most rewarding experiences she’s had during her tours over the past 10 years, like meeting fans and seeing them grow as they return to her shows over the years. Ballinger also talked about her own growth.

“Before I started touring, I was so insecure and would gag before going on stage because I was so nervous,” Ballinger said. “I just remember, for the first few years, any time I performed – at the end where people were clapping and standing – I would just weep because I couldn’t believe people bought tickets to see me. It made me so happy to know that my videos could make people smile.”

During the event, a group of about 45 “Mirfandas” – the nickname for Miranda fans – performed The Weepies’ “Sunflower,” which is one of Ballinger’s favorite songs. The group met on Twitter and created a group chat to perform for her during the Q&A, one fan said.

“We became friends and started planning to sing something for her,” Emma Snyder, a 17-year-old from Chico, California told The Panther. “She really loves (The Weepies) and it just became a tradition in our fandom.”

Once the Q&A was over, fans lined up to meet Ballinger, take pictures and drop off presents.

“I’ve been a fan of hers since around 2013,” said Elizabeth Stiens, a student at California State Polytechnic University, Pomona. “I’ve met Colleen twice so far … I just think she’s so nice and her personality is so funny and sweet.”

Ballinger’s 75-minute set opened with her lightheartedly discussing her pregnancy and performing a song on the ukulele responding to the hate comments she receives on her videos.

“I think that I’m hurt, or I’m feeling abused. But I’m not; I’m getting paid by your comments and views,” Ballinger sang. “So keep the comments coming, but here’s some help. Before you go insulting people, maybe learn how to spell.”

Afterward, Ballinger transformed into her Miranda Sings persona as she performed her fan-favorite song from the musical “Wicked,” “Defying Gravity.” Family members ran onstage during the song to give Ballinger pieces of Miranda’s wardrobe.

“You guys are probably really excited because tonight, you are here to see the most iconic diva in the whole word: Miranda Sings. Please give it up for myself,” Ballinger said as Miranda.

Ballinger’s Miranda Sings persona also performed her song “Pregnant Virgin” with her long-time friend Kory DeSoto and her sister Rachel Ballinger, mimicking how Miranda would never “do the porn,” but is still able to have a child.

Miranda brought two audience members onstage to critique their outfits. One was a Miranda look-alike, who was complimented for her conservative look, but the other was satirically reprimanded for wearing a skirt and tank top.

“This is porn. Her skirt is so short and open, all it would take is one gust of wind to see all the creases and crevices,” Miranda said. “I can see this entire hole right here, and her top goes so low you can see the chesticle crack. This is a perfect example of porn.”

Miranda also did a live performance of her original song “Where My Baes At,” which has more than 28 million views on YouTube, and did the running man challenge, the whip, the nay nay, the shoot, the floss, the dab and the moonwalk.

Ballinger’s fiance Erik Stocklin came onstage for her final song, which was in Italian, and pretended to stick a sword into her throat, helping Ballinger switch back and forth between her Miranda voice and her normal singing voice.

Ballinger’s son with Stocklin is due January 2019. She’s unsure when she’ll return to touring, she said, as it’s been about 10 years since she’s had a break from touring longer than a month and a half.

“I’m very excited to have this little guy, but I have to admit that I’m extremely nervous … because this kid is going to have my genes,” she said. “How am I going to explain (what I do) to my son? He’s going to think that he lives in a house with a mommy and a daddy, and sometimes mommy disappears and then a crazy lady with lipstick and a cameltoe chases him around the house with a camera.”

Wesley Pinkham, the audience development manager for Musco, said that there were about 150 VIP tickets sold for the event at $70 each, and the other estimated 894 tickets sold for $39.50 each.

“It still blows my mind to look out into an audience and see people who bought tickets to see me,” Ballinger said at the end of the show. “You guys are freaks; why did you do that? I love you, and thank you so much for coming out to tonight’s show. I will remember this night forever. I’ll see you on the internet.”