‘Mustard on that beat’: DJ Mustard headlines Phideltopia

Students wore athletic jerseys and basketball-themed attire on the dance floor to watch DJ Mustard headline fraternity Phi Delta Theta’s spring concert, Phideltopia, which was “Space Jam” themed. More than 1,000 people attended the event April 13, which was held at the Mansion nightclub in Costa Mesa.

DJ Mustard, whose real name is Dijon Isaiah McFarlane, is recognized for producing work for artists including Rihanna, Tyga, Trey Songz and 2 Chainz, as well as for the tagline at the beginning at most of his songs: “Mustard on that beat.”

“(DJ Mustard was) very excited about Chapman because he loves doing colleges and we’re one of his favorite clients,” said Michael Anderson, a junior television writing and production major and a member of Phi Delta Theta.

The concert was coordinated by GDM Live, an event-planning company owned and operated by some Chapman Phi Delta Theta members. This is GDM Live’s second time working with DJ Mustard, the first being a concert in November 2016 for the Pi Kappa Phi fraternity at the University of California, Irvine.

Some students waited in line for more than 30 minutes to enter the event. DJ Mustard was scheduled to begin his set at 12 a.m., but didn’t come onstage until after 1 a.m.

The crowd chanted his name as he started his first song, “I Don’t (expletive) With You” by Big Sean, featuring E-40.

Phideltopia was the first fraternity event senior creative writing major Claire Bendig had ever attended, and she said she was looking forward to it because it was her “last hurrah” before graduation.

“I think it’ll just be a good time. I want to experience it, I’ve only got five weeks. I’d also like to meet new Chapman students,” Bendig said.

Senior English and peace studies major Noelle Johnson said she liked the Mansion venue because it was more spacious.

“I enjoyed this venue more because it wasn’t as hot and gross as the Yost (Theater in Santa Ana) was,” Johnson said.

The concert was open to the public, but was mostly occupied by Chapman students. Senior business administration major and GDM Live president David Harned said Phi Delta Theta sold more than 1,000 tickets prior to the event, and a Mansion employee at will call said that about 200 walk-ins were expected.

Harned said he founded GDM Live when he was 17, and the company originally hosted musicians from his high school and local community. He said he has continued the growth of the company with members of Phi Delta Theta.

“We just hope everyone has a good time so it creates a domino effect, and we can get even bigger artist by next semester. We’re looking to surprise everyone,” Anderson, who is a GDM Live representative, said.

GDM Live also hosted its first Phideltopia event with rapper Snoop Dogg in April 2016, and Phi Delta Theta’s “Hard in the Paint” event at the Yost Theater in November, which featured rapper Waka Flocka Flame.

GDM Live declined to release its budget for this concert, but said that DJ Mustard typically costs about $50,000 to $70,000 to book.

Anderson said the company is profiting from these events and that it has been a good way to build Phi Delta Theta’s professional reputation on campus.

He said GDM Live plans on keeping GDM Live employment exclusive to Phi Delta Theta members, but is open to coordinating events for other chapters. He also said the focus is on building its brand so it can host higher budget talent in bigger venues. Anderson anticipates that GDM Live will be able to hire artists worth between $120,000 and $150,000 per show by next year.