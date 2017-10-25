Nev Schulman talks ‘Catfish’ and sending nude photos at fall speaker event

Yaniv “Nev” Schulman, the producer and co-host of MTV’s “Catfish: The TV Show,” got personal Oct. 24, discussing everything from his hairy chest and sending nude photos to honesty and self-esteem at the University Program Board (UPB)’s fall speaker event.

“It is really hard to to take an attractive photo of the male genitalia,” Schulman said during his talk. “There is a reason they call it ‘junk.’ I doubt any women swoon over the picture, it’s just gross.”

“Catfish” helps people in online relationships find out if their significant other is using his or her true identity.

The event, hosted in Memorial Hall, was free to students, but cost UPB $15,500, said Riddhi Mehra, UPB’s director of awareness.

“(Schulman) talks about social media, which is very relevant to students and is different than what we have done in the past,” Mehra said. “Everyone is on social media and talking to different people. You never know who you are actually talking to, so we thought it would be a great way to spread awareness.”

The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 11, but was rescheduled after Schulman had a death in his family.

Natalie Brown, a freshman business administration major, was catfished when she was younger, which made her want to attend the event, she said. A catfish is someone who creates a false identity on social media outlets like Facebook, Schulman said.

“My best friend pretended to be a boy who I had a crush on,” Brown said. “She gave me a fake number and continuously texted me for months.”

Brown realized she was being catfished when she found her crush’s Facebook and discovered that the last name of the person she was texting and the one on his Facebook did not match.

Jennifer Johnson, a junior graphic design major, said that she attended because of the prevalent of catfishing in today’s culture, she said.

“I have been watching ‘Catfish’ since it came out,” Johnson said. “My favorite part was learning about (Schulman’s) life before the show, since we don’t see that.”

Dante Clark, a freshman business administration major, had never seen the show, but heard from his friends that Schulman had an interesting perspective about online communication.

“I enjoyed how (Schulman) paralleled the ‘Catfish’ show with actual lessons in life,” he said. “Now I want to watch the show.”