New ‘luxury’ student apartments include swimming pool, gym, clubroom

The university announced its purchase of the Katella Grand apartment complex, a 399-unit “luxury” building in Anaheim Nov. 6. The purchase is part of the university’s plan to house all underclassmen on campus starting fall 2019, said Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Harold Hewitt.
Thirty-minute tours of the building were available Dec. 4-8. Keep reading to learn more about the complex’s amenities.
The building features a “resort-style” pool, complete with a whirlpool spa. Photos by Ian Craddock
To complete the outdoor area, residents also have access to a courtyard with a barbecue.
Each of the apartments, which range in size from 617 to 1,492 square feet, have balconies.
Kitchen amenities include stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and chrome kitchen fixtures.
The two-story “fully equipped” gym includes a rock-climbing wall and cardio and weight equipment.
Leave a Comment