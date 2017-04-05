New residence hall to help house half of student population

A new residence hall, located at a historic packinghouse site on Cypress Street and Palm Avenue, is set to be finished by the fall of 2020 or 2021, and will provide 402 beds.

In an effort to decrease the number of students living off campus, President Daniele Struppa wants to eventually require all freshmen and sophomores to live in university-sanctioned housing, he told The Panther in September.

Provost Glenn Pfeiffer said that 38 percent of students are living on campus this year. The new residence hall would allow approximately 44.5 percent of students to live on campus, according to numbers provided by Robert Pankey, the assistant director of institutional research.

“I think it will make a significant impact on our ability to accommodate more underclassmen, especially sophomores,” said Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Mike Pelly. “I know many students and parents ask about housing availability over four years and I believe they are most concerned about the first two years. The extra space will alleviate that pressure.”

The dorms will be called the West Residential Village, and construction at the site has not yet begun.

Pankey said that there are currently 6,168 undergraduate students. Of that number, 1,307 are freshmen and 1,372 are sophomores.

Pfeiffer said that the university aims to house at least 50 percent of students – which would be about 3,000 students – on campus in coming years. The extra 402 beds in the new residence hall would allow the university to house up to about 2,700, of current students on campus.

“Right now, we have a limited capacity of residence halls,” Pfeiffer said. “It makes it easy because there are always going to be enough students who want to live in those dorms. As we build more and more of them, we want to make sure people want to live in them.”

In March 2016, Pelly told The Panther that the university has seen a 73 percent increase in enrollment from 2000 to 2015.

The enrollment increase plan calls for about 2 percent growth of the freshman class, which translates to about 28 students per year, Pelly said. This means that by the fall of 2021, the freshman class size could increase from 1,307 to 1,443.

The West Residential Village will offer a dining food facility, and may include suite-style living.

Additional housing plans include the expansion of Panther Village. Chapman purchased property nearby for $6.5 million after winning an auction conducted by the city of Orange, according to Harold Hewitt, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

Right now, six residence halls provide housing for non-freshman students – the Davis Apartments, Harris Apartments, Panther Village, certain parts of Glass Hall, South Morlan and Sandhu Residence Center. Originally, the West Residential Village was approved to cost $40 million, but Olsen wrote that the cost could increase, depending on modifications to the plans after the design process has been completed.

Because the property is in Orange’s historic district, the Orange Municipal Code states that the project must have an “internally consistent, integrated design theme.”

The code also says that any new projects must have architecture that “shall reflect a similar design style or period.”

“There are no special requirements (for the residence hall proposal) above what is typically required for a standard project, however we will have an archeologist and historic resource expert on standby during the site-work of the project,” Olsen wrote.

The Orange Design Review Committee, which held its third review meeting for the project on Feb. 15, focused on the design, site layout and landscaping. Initially, the proposal was brought before the committee in November.

According to the agenda from the Feb. 15 meeting, the university proposed the project in three phases. The first is to demolish non-historic parts of the packinghouse, like a shed near the southern area of the property. Chapman has also proposed the relocation of “two historic accessory buildings to the north end of the site.”

The second phase is to construct the residence hall, which will be a 123,961 square foot building that will provide up to 402 beds for student housing.

The original plan included 410 beds, but was altered by the university to reduce the “scale of the project,” Olsen wrote.