New Tech Hub offers technological assistance

Chapman’s $56,590 Tech Hub is officially open for business. The brand-new hub, located in DeMille 104, is a place for faculty to learn how to use technology in the classroom and to provide students with technological help.

“What I really wanted was a place to train faculty on using the technology before they have to go in and teach with it,” said Helen Norris, Chapman’s chief information officer.

The hub was paid for by the Information Systems and Technology’s annual budget and the Tech Hub was pitched and sponsored by Norris, said Harold Hewitt, executive vice president and chief operating officer.

The hub’s Genius Corner, which helps students and faculty solve technical problems, is located by the entrance. The genius corner will be staffed by technicians from Chapman’s service desk who will offer consultation and support for any device, whether owned by Chapman or a student. The support will be offered from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m on weekdays.

“People are coming here with a need,” said Jana Remy, director of educational technology, at the hub’s grand opening Feb. 15. “We can help that need with technology.”

An interactive whiteboard paired with a projector is one of the most notable technologies that the Tech Hub tests for classroom use. When drawn on, the whiteboard saves what has been drawn electronically. This way, teachers can copy and share their presentation with students after the lecture.

“I think these new technologies in class will be very helpful for people who have learning disabilities and require more learning experience,” said Rachel Kelly, a freshman and theatre performance major.

The hub is also equipped with the Cisco Spark, an interactive board that allows for video conferencing, meaning that a guest lecturer from any location can be brought into the classroom.

Andrew Lyon, the dean of the Schmid College of Science and Technology, said that he’s a “low-tech” professor.

“Why would someone like me come in and be proud that Chapman has something like this?” Lyon said at the event. “I am an individual who has resisted all educational technologies throughout my entire career, largely because I never had the space to work out the kinks.”