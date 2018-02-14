‘Nothing can replace the real thing’: Panel discusses growth of artificial intelligence

Artificial intelligence is growing at a rapid pace.

Seventy-five percent of executives from more than 200 businesses are developing a plan to implement the technology within the next three years, an Intelligence Unit report by The Economist found, and about 23 percent of Americans worry about losing their jobs to artificial intelligence, according to a Northeastern University and Gallup survey.

Wilkinson College hosted an event called “Beyond Human: Emotion and AI” Feb. 13 to discuss the relationship between emotion and artificial intelligence.

“Why would the ultimate achievement be when (artificial intelligence is) on the same level as humans?” Lisa Joy, the co-creator of HBO show “Westworld,” said at the event. “Why would they stop there? It’s hubris to assume that (growth) would just stop.”

Joy, who headlined the event, was joined by Chapman professor and author James Blaylock, University of Roehampton professor Caroline Bainbridge, Rose Eveleth, a producer and writer, and Jonathan Gratch, the University of Southern California’s director for virtual human research.

Patrick Fuery, the dean of Wilkinson College of Arts, Humanities, and Social Sciences led the panel by asking questions submitted by Wilkinson students.

“One of the reasons people build (artificial intelligence) is to interact with it,” Gratch said during the event. “They create a stereotype of not real emotion, but of how emotion should be.”

During the event, panelists discussed how the rise of artificial intelligence in daily life can bring up ethical dilemmas, like those shown in “Westworld” and the film “Ex Machina.” While health and science fields are the ones usually impacted by artificial intelligence – according to the study by The Economist – some professors discussed how it could impact literature and the arts and humanities.

“Nothing android can replace the real thing,” Blaylock said in response to the role of artificial intelligence in writing poetry and novels.

