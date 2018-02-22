How much the NRA donates to local politicians

After shootings, gun control is typically a hotly debated topic in the U.S.

The Second Amendment states that people have the right to bear arms. Some people have called that amendment into question when discussing gun control, and many believe that donations from the National Rifle Association (NRA) prevent some politicians from passing gun control laws.

The NRA donates millions of dollars to politicians’ campaigns. In 2016, it spent more than $419 million, according to its financial statements for the year. The association’s political action committees and individual members spent $834,115 in the 2016 congressional and senatorial elections, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.

During the 2016 election cycle, 18 Californian members of the Republican Party who ran for Congress received funding from the NRA, according to the Center for Responsive Politics. The association’s donations to California campaigns totaled $46,000.

Read about California’s gun laws here.

Where local politicians stand on gun control

Congresswoman Mimi Walters (R-CA)

Represents Orange, Irvine, Tustin, North Tustin, Villa Park, Anaheim Hills, Laguna Hills, Lake Forest, Rancho Santa Margarita, and Mission Viejo

Received $2,000 from the NRA during the 2016 election

Gov. Jerry Brown (D-CA)

Did not receive NRA funding during the 2016 election

Congressman Ed Royce (R-CA)

Represents Fullerton, La Habra, La Habra Heights, Brea, Buena Park, Anaheim Hills, Placentia, Yorba Linda, Diamond Bar, Chino Hills, Hacienda Heights and Rowland Heights

Received $2,500 from the NRA during the 2016 election

Congressman Lou Correa (D-CA)

Represents Anaheim, Santa Ana and other parts of Orange County

Did not receive NRA funding during the 2016 election

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA)

Did not receive NRA funding during the 2016 election

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA)

Did not receive NRA funding during the 2016 election

Graphics by Jamie Altman